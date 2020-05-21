Kyle breaks down over secret health battle

Kyle Sandilands is set to break down in tears as he appears to reveal to his longtime co-host Jackie 'O' Henderson that he has been secretly battling a "serious" health issue.

The duo, who are Australia's top radio earners as the Kyle and Jackie O show, sat down with Kyle's close friend Karl Stefanovic for an in-depth 60 Minutes interview, which will air this Sunday.

In a new promo released ahead of the chat, the shock jock becomes visibly emotional as he appears to deliver a bombshell about his health.

"I love you and it's been wonderful," he begins, looking at Jackie O. "(But) there's a condition I've been diagnosed with that I haven't spoken to anyone about."

Kyle seemed to be gearing up to deliver a bombshell to his co-host. Picture: 60 Minutes/Channel 9



Jackie O can then be seen wiping away tears as she braces herself for his confession.

The preview ends there, so it's unclear what Kyle is referring to - or if he's being serious.

In a segment that aired recently on the Kyle and Jackie O show, the hosts discussed the interviews they'd already recorded for 60 Minutes, with Kyle asking Jackie O whether she thought "that really inappropriate joke I did with you where everyone started crying" would run in the final edit of the show.

She quickly cut him off, telling him not to "give that away" before the episode airs.

"But do I think it will run? Yes, I know it will run, because I actually asked Karl," she told him.

Jackie continued: "I was worried about that segment, that part of the interview. I just said, 'What are you going to do with that?' and he said, 'I don't know - but we're definitely running it.'"

It seems likely that the radio duo are referring to the emotional "revelation" Kyle appears to deliver in the promo.

Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O on 60 Minutes. Picture: 60 Minutes/Channel 9

Kyle and Jackie O have dominated the FM airwaves over the past 20 years and the pair reportedly pocket between $7-8 million each annually.

Elsewhere in the 60 Minutes promo, the hosts look back on their time together, with Jackie O admitting she's "always worried" her partner will say something on air and it'll "ruin" him.

"Staying at number one is harder than getting to number one," she said.

However, Kyle responded that he "doesn't give a f**k".

"Millions of dollars of marketing has been spent on me being a bastard," he told her with a laugh.

Kyle and Jackie O's interview will air on 60 Minutes this Sunday at 8.40pm in Nine.

Originally published as Kyle breaks down over secret health battle