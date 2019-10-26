Kyle's Coffee shake things up with a unique Jaca creation

Kids having a ball during the Bendigo Bank Children's Party at Market Square on Saturday.

IF SOMEONE offered you a purple milkshake any other time of the year you might think they're crazy, but during the Grafton Jacaranda Festival, everything is purple.

Purple beer, purple ice cream, purple wine (it's kind of purple already but why not), you name it and it's probably found its way to the festival but Kyle Summer of Kyle's Coffee decided to shake things up three years ago.

"We always wanted to try something different, they've got purple ice cream at the I-Scream shop so I thought why not, we'll try and do this with the purple milkshake," Summers said.

"As far as I know I've never seen a purple milkshake done before but I've been doing it for about three years."

The novelty item is proving to be a hit with both locals and tourists.

"Everyone loves it, the tourists love it, it's something to tell their friends and families about," he said.

Summers opted with a classic vanilla flavoured base with some purple food dye added in but he was adamant not to disclose the full, magical recipe.

"I can't give away all the secrets," he said.

Kyle's Coffe are known for more than just their silky barrista made brews, with some top notch barbecue being accompanied by some more of Summers' creations this evening.

"We'll be doing American hot dogs around dinner and I make some of my own sauces for that," he said.

Unsure of what the next purple food trend will be, Summers asked for your help as he looks to bring more creations to life.

"I'm not sure yet but if anyone's got some good ideas I'm willing to take them on board," he said.

Get down and try the Jacaranda milkshake at Kyle's Coffee in Market Square before they sell out.