Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Imogen Anthony at Maxim’s 8th Birthday at Flamingo Lounge. Picture: Matrix
Imogen Anthony at Maxim’s 8th Birthday at Flamingo Lounge. Picture: Matrix
Celebrity

Kyle’s girlfriend’s shocking X-rated dress

27th Jul 2019 11:13 AM

Imogen Anthony left little to the imagination at Maxim magazine's 8th birthday in Sydney last night.

The girlfriend of KIIS FM star Kyle Sandilands set tongues wagging at the bash, wearing a see-through silver dress paired with nothing but a G-string underneath.

 

Imogen Anthony at Maxim’s 8th birthday party. Picture: Matrix
Imogen Anthony at Maxim’s 8th birthday party. Picture: Matrix

 

Eyes up here, folks. Picture: Matrix.
Eyes up here, folks. Picture: Matrix.

 

Anthony, who bravely opened up to fans in May about her history of depression and body dysmorphia, hit up the bash with two friends with Sandilands not in attendance.

 

What a great dress she’s almost wearing. Picture: Matrix.
What a great dress she’s almost wearing. Picture: Matrix.

 

The party at Flamingo Lounge in Potts Point was attended by a plethora of former reality TV contestants including Married At First Sight's Cameron Merchant, Lauren Huntriss and Bronson Norrish.

 

Ellie jean Coffey, Bronson Norrish and Lauren Huntriss. Picture: Matrix
Ellie jean Coffey, Bronson Norrish and Lauren Huntriss. Picture: Matrix

 

Nasser Sultan awkwardly clinging to Cam Merchant. Picture: Matrix
Nasser Sultan awkwardly clinging to Cam Merchant. Picture: Matrix

 

Ryan Gallagher entering the party. Picture: Matrix
Ryan Gallagher entering the party. Picture: Matrix

 

Jessika Power was also at the party with her new boyfriend Nick Furphy who is a previous MAFS contestant.

Power and Furphy - who was "married" to Sharon Marsh on season four - announced earlier this month they had begun dating after striking up a friendship through their dentist.

 

Jessika Power and Nick Furphy at the Maxim event. Picture: Matrix
Jessika Power and Nick Furphy at the Maxim event. Picture: Matrix

 

Imogen Anthony and Jessika Power at Flamingo Lounge. Picture: Matrix
Imogen Anthony and Jessika Power at Flamingo Lounge. Picture: Matrix

 

The pair have posted a number of loved-up selfies on social media but a fellow MAFS contestant has claimed the relationship is a sham.

"Well, I think it's a publicity stunt … straight out," Telv Williams said about Furphy and Power's relationship.

"Of course, me and Nick are still friends. Just because his little charade is going on, he can do whatever he wants. If it (the relationship) was real, I would definitely wish them luck, but it's not so, yeah, he's still my boy."

Furphy and Power addressed the backlash around their relationship in an Instagram Q and A, saying: "Yeah (we've had backlash) off a few people, but I don't give a f**k. It's between us two," Furphy said. "As long as I'm happy - or she is."

More Stories

dress editors picks imogen anthony kyle sandilands nudity

Top Stories

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on Gwydir Highway

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on Gwydir Highway

    News Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

    Early morning heart-starter means more in August

    premium_icon Early morning heart-starter means more in August

    News Grafton cafe jumps on board national campaign to help homeless

    PEOPLE'S CHOICE: You'll find more than a great coffee at ESP

    premium_icon PEOPLE'S CHOICE: You'll find more than a great coffee at ESP

    People and Places Kristy prefers to start her weekend at the coffee machine

    How to turn $60 into $316,000

    How to turn $60 into $316,000

    Money Carla Harris is out to change how much cash we have in our accounts