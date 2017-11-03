Kylie carries away Indigenous Art prize

FIRST PRIZE: Kylie Caldwell, of Wollongbar, in front of her Clarence Valley Indigenous Art Award-winning work Carry On.

FROM a distance, it looks like a simple bag in a simple frame, but as you get closer to Kylie Caldwell's basket work Carry On, the intricate nature of the work opens up, each tiny weave floating through the piece.

The basket work has been awarded the $5000 first prize in the Clarence Valley Indigenous Art Award announced yesterday at the Grafton Regional Gallery. For the Wollongbar-based artist, the work represents a journey.

"She's a Bundjalung basket, and I've made the artwork to represent carrying on culture, continuing culture and being part of a journey where we've been revitalising traditional basket weaving practice in Bundjalung country,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell has been weaving for five years, and said she had developed her craft through her work as an Aboriginal student liaison officer.

"I started an engagement program with young girls and we invited (arts group) Casino Wake Up to teach the young girls weaving,” she said.

Caldwell said the two dimensional presentation of the weaving was to draw attention to its fine detail.

"The way I displayed it I wanted to show it off,” she said

"You can look at it from a distance or get up close and personal and feel it, touch it and smell it. (The win) is an acknowledgement of buyers that buy traditional items they are often bought as artworks. They value the beauty within the work.”

The award was judged by photographer, curator and historian Michael Aird, and was chosen out of 34 entries by 20 artists.

"Carry On demonstrates extensive research, highly developed skills and knowledge and interest in the traditional practice. She has used traditional basket methodologies in a contemporary form,” Aird said.

A painting called, Willingness (State of Mind) by Russell Meehan took out the $1000 Highly Commended Award.