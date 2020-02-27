Kyly Clarke flaunts ‘ripped’ abs after split

Kyly Clarke's has just announced she's separating from her cricket captain husband, but she appears to be in good spirits.

The 38-year-old, who was married to Australian cricket player Michael Clarke, confirmed two weeks ago the pair were splitting after seven years of marriage.

But in a new snap, Kyly appeared to shrug off her troubles, sharing a selfie that showed off her toned physique and impressive set of abs.

"Fuel the mind and feed it good energy," she captioned the stunning snap adding: "Your fitness is 100% mental.

"Your body won't go where your mind won't push it."

Kyly Clarke recently shared this selfie with followers. Picture: Instagram/Kyly Clarke

The post has since gathered almost 2000 likes as well as a raft of comments from followers "inspired" by her efforts.

"You are in incredible shape, WOW!" said one enthusiastic fan, while another said: "Joining a gym tomorrow."

Others said she "looked great" and described her physique as "ripped" - while some asked if she was "doing okay?"

While the mum-of-one has carved a name for herself as a bikini model and pageant princess, she is also known for her successful business ventures which include interior design.

This year, she is also set appear on the hit reality renovation television show House Rules as a judge.

The 38-year-old and her former husband have said the split is ‘amicable’. Picture: Instagram/Kyly Clarke

Although the couple has only recently confirmed their split, according to previous reports, the pair separated five months ago.

In a joint statement at the time, the duo said the decision was "amicable" and the best course for their four-year-old daughter Kelsey Lee.

"With the greatest of respect for each other, we've come to the ­mutual conclusion that this is the best course for us to take while committed to the co-parenting of our daughter."

Micheal Clarke has reportedly been living at his Bondi apartment for the past several months after moving out of the pair's $12 million Vaucluse home in Sydney's east.

Kyly and Michael Clarke released a statement saying their decision to split was the ‘best course’. Picture: kylyclarke/Instagram

The duo went to school together at Sydney's Westfields Sports High but didn't start dating until many years later, after Clarke's engagement with Lara Worthington (nee Bingle) was broken off in 2010.

They married in 2012 in front of family and close friends and welcomed Kelsey Lee into the world in 2015.

While it is understood no third party is involved in the split, according to reports Michael Clarke has been spotted in the company of Australian designer Pip Edwards.

Following recent sightings of the pair, Daily Mail Australia questioned Pip Edwards who quickly shut down romance rumours.

"Absolutely, unfounded and untrue. That's all I have to say. Thank you," she said.

It is understood the pair have been friends for the past 12 years and are currently working on a project together.