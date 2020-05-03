La Miska ready for the next step on home turf

Jockey Brooke Stower (left, pictured at the Tweed Valley Jockey Club) will look to take La Miska to a second win under trainer Dwayne Schmidt in Grafton today.

Jockey Brooke Stower (left, pictured at the Tweed Valley Jockey Club) will look to take La Miska to a second win under trainer Dwayne Schmidt in Grafton today.

RACING :Grafton trainer Dwayne Schmidt’s little filly La Miska has the one characteristic you can’t train for – blistering speed.

Today at Grafton the three-year-old flyer has been set the task of backing up a maiden win at Coffs Harbour by saluting the judges in a Class 1.

“I think she can do it,” Schmidt said.

“She’s ideally drawn in barrier three. I think she’ll go straight to the front and there won’t be many who can catch her.”

Schmidt is happy to have jockey Brooke Stower (pictured above, left) aboard.

“She was on him when she won at Coffs and knows how to get the best out of her,” he said.

While Schmidt doesn’t have to worry about coaxing speed and determination out of her, there are plenty of aspects of the horse he has to work on.

“We (Schmidt and owner CRJC executive officer Michael Beattie) bought her at an auction for not much,” Schmidt said.

“I don’t think the bloke who had her thought too much of her. He’s got plenty of good horses, so maybe he wanted to concentrate on them.”

La Miska paid her way immediately for her new connections on April 14 at Coffs.

“She’s a wayward type of horse,” Schmidt said.

“She’s temperamental and highly strung.”

He said track rider Kirsty Pillar had done wonders getting her ready to race.

“She’s a handful to ride but Kirsty’s been marvellous with her,” Schmidt said.

He said it was hard to find races for the young horse because she was such an out-and-out sprinter.

“She’s had an operation, which means she can’t run much past 1000m,” he said.

“It’s hard to find races for her that really suit her but this one popped up for her and she’s got every chance.”