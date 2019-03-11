Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A relieved and happy Opposition Leader Bill Shorten. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian
A relieved and happy Opposition Leader Bill Shorten. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian
Politics

Labor beats Coalition in 50th Newspoll

by Christine McGinn
11th Mar 2019 7:18 AM

FEDERAL Labor holds the lead over the Coalition to win the upcoming election after the government suffered its 50th consecutive loss in the latest Newspoll.

The Liberal-Nationals lagged behind Labor on a two-party preferred vote of 46 per cent to 54 per cent, according to the latest Newspoll published by The Australian on Sunday night.

 

26/7/2018: A relieved and happy Opposition Leader Bill Shorten with Susan Lamb, the victorious candidate for Longman. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian
26/7/2018: A relieved and happy Opposition Leader Bill Shorten with Susan Lamb, the victorious candidate for Longman. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian

 

The Coalition's primary vote dropped one per cent to 36 since the start of the year, while Labor polled 39 per cent in the latest count.

Yet Prime Minister Scott Morrison remains the preferred prime minister at 43 per cent to Opposition Leader Bill Shorten's 36 per cent.

Mr Morrison even scored a four-point improvement on his overall approval ratings.

Voters are also slightly more satisfied with his performance giving him an extra point this poll at 43 per cent and his disapproval rate hit 45 per cent. While Mr Shorten scored an extra point in approval ratings to 36 per cent, his disapproval rate scored 51 per cent.

The poll of 1610 Australian voted was conducted between Thursday and Sunday.

More Stories

Show More
coalition newspoll. labor politics

Top Stories

    Weapons arrest, drug incident at dance festival

    premium_icon Weapons arrest, drug incident at dance festival

    Crime TWO incidents spoilt an otherwise perfect report card for the inaugural G-Fest event aimed at providing entertainment for local youth.

    Surprise candidate enters Clarence election race

    premium_icon Surprise candidate enters Clarence election race

    Politics Sixth candidate throws hat in the ring

    Meet the candidates running for Clarence in NSW Election

    premium_icon Meet the candidates running for Clarence in NSW Election

    News POLL: Who will you vote for in the seat of Clarence?

    Tucabia pull off last round miracle to make finals

    premium_icon Tucabia pull off last round miracle to make finals

    Cricket YARDY's men show plenty of heart to turn season around.