Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New data revealed 48 per cent of kids aged 9-12 access social media despite the 13-plus age restrictions.
New data revealed 48 per cent of kids aged 9-12 access social media despite the 13-plus age restrictions.
Politics

Labor calls for dedicated cyber minister

by Colin Brinsden
7th Sep 2019 10:09 AM

Federal Labor has welcomed the Morrison government's plan to develop a new cybersecurity strategy but is calling for the appointment of a dedicated cybersecurity minister.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton on Friday released a consultation paper to update the nation's cyber security strategy, calling for submissions by November.

The government says a new approach to cyber security is needed because foreign state-backed hackers are becoming more brazen in their attempts to use online espionage.

The first strategy was created three years ago.

Labor's home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally and assistant cybersecurity spokesman Tim Watts said the 2016 strategy was released with great fanfare and hundreds of millions of dollar in funding, but the results have been "patchy at best".

They note Australia - under the United Nations International Telecommunications Union global cyber security index - has dropped from third in 2014 to 11th in 2018, and globally ranks in the top five for the most number of data breaches by population.

"It is clear there has been no one inside the government to be responsible, to be accountable and to drive the change needed to build resilience to cyber threats in Australia," they said.

They said a number of promises were made when the strategy was first established that have not been fulfilled, such as annual updates and an online information sharing portal to address emerging cyber threats.

"The government's new Australian cyber security strategy must reinstate a dedicated minister within the government to take responsibility for this crucial area of policy and drive the change we need to build resilience across Australian society," Senator Keneally and Mr Watts said.

More Stories

cyber minister federal government kristina keneally peter dutton

Top Stories

    Where is the welcome mat for school cricketers?

    premium_icon Where is the welcome mat for school cricketers?

    Cricket Magnitude of NSW Combined High Schools Open Boys Cricket Championships lost on Clarence Valley Council, with city's main ground out of action.

    Don't make plans after sentencing date, warns magistrate

    premium_icon Don't make plans after sentencing date, warns magistrate

    Crime Driver caught driving disqualified twice in 10 minutes

    Even when building a road the Melbourne Cup stops everything

    premium_icon Even when building a road the Melbourne Cup stops everything

    Community 50 years ago things were a bit hairy on Hanging Rock rd

    REVEALED: Meet the Valley's favourite vet

    premium_icon REVEALED: Meet the Valley's favourite vet

    Pets & Animals Who has been voted the most popular vet in the Clarence?