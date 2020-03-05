Labor chimes in on Maclean Hospital reconfiguration

FOLLOWING the announcement that Northern NSW Local Health District would shelve their planned reconfiguration of Maclean District Hospital and defer any decision to an advisory committee, the NSW Labor Opposition has called for the option to be completely taken off the table.

Shadow Health Minister Ryan Park has demanded a guarantee that the second floor of the hospital will remain open indefinitely.

Last month, Mr Park spoke out with angry residents against plans to close an entire ward at Maclean Hospital.

In a major backflip, on Wednesday the NNSWLHD announced the decision had been deferred and a new body, the Maclean Community Advisory Group, would be established to provide engagement around health services in Northern NSW.

"The victory will help the hospital address growing health needs on the North Coast now and in the future. But we've only won the battle, the war isn't over, this ward must remain open for good." Mr Park said.

Shadow Minister for the North Coast Adam Searle vowed to continue to advocate for health services in Maclean.

"This is a win for the Maclean community and one worth celebrating. But we must remember this decision has only been halted. I will continue working with Mr Park to ensure this ward isn't closed."

Despite the good news in Maclean, the NSW Government's $252 million health cuts continue to place enormous pressure on 220 hospitals across the state this year.

"During last year's election campaign Gladys Berejiklian said there would be no cuts to hospitals, and that NSW could have it all. This is just another broken promise from a Government that says one thing and does another," Mr Park said.

"We have always said the public has a right to know the extent of these cuts. Wards should not be closed and jobs should not be lost."