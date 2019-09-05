Menu
Labor calls on HK to work with protesters

by Rebecca Gredley
5th Sep 2019 7:28 AM

Federal Labor is urging Hong Kong authorities to work with protesters on their remaining demands, after an extradition bill to China was withdrawn.

The bill has sparked months of protests and morphed into a wider movement for democracy, with protesters naming the withdrawal of the proposal as one of their five demands.

"We urge protesters to remain peaceful - and we urge the authorities to exercise maximum restraint, respond proportionately, and work towards a peaceful resolution," Labor's foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong said on Thursday.

hong kong hong kong protesters labor party

