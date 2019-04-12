Labor dives into election campaign with pool pledge

A NEW indoor pool will be built as part of a $6million upgrade of the Grafton pool complex if Labor wins the federal election.

Labor's announcement to upgrade the facility would include the 20m indoor heated pool as well as a new leisure pool, complete with an "interactive wet play space” and an upgraded administration building.

While visiting the pool, Labor candidate for Page Patrick Deegan said despite there being several studies into necessary repairs, nothing had been done.

"Grafton has been waiting years for some action on the pool. Labor isn't going to waste time talking, we'll get the job done and fix this pool up,” he said.

"As one of the warmer locations in the state, having a high-class facility is really important for the local community.

"It is facility that was built about 60 years ago and while it was state of the art at the time it really needs an upgrade.”

The commitment made by Labor will fund to stage one of nearly $17million in works proposed in the Grafton Olympic Pool Master Plan, developed in 2016 and then debated in the community for years.

Back in 2016, Clarence Valley Council general manager Scott Greensill said the reason for developing long-term plans such as that for the pool was so the council could be "shovel ready” if funding became available.

"Money becomes available, politicians are looking for projects that they can hang on to, it becomes an opportunity to tag them.” said Mr Greensill.

Announcing the funding at the site, Labor Senator Kristina Keneally said the pool had "seen better days” and Labor was committed to increasing community access to the facility.

"This commitment to the council will ensure it is a modern facility, one that allows kids to learn to swim and helps older people participate through programs like aqua aerobics,” she said

"There is a lot to be proud of when it comes to heritage and preserving it, but families want modern facilities as well.”