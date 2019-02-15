Labor's road promise to council won't stop SRV

Council said any injection of funds from the State Government would help alleviate local road repairs.

Council said any injection of funds from the State Government would help alleviate local road repairs. Adam Hourigan

CLARENCE Valley Council would receive a $23m windfall to spend on clearing its local road infrastructure backlog under a NSW Labor government plan.

However general manager Ashley Lindsay said the possible reduction in council's infrastructure backlog would not be used as a trigger to reduce future special rates variations earmarked for the works.

Under a Daley Labor Government, NSW Labor has promised to assist local councils to clear their regional road maintenance backlog by investing an additional $900 million in regional and rural roads - almost double the existing $500m fixing regional roads program - and bringing total investment to $1.4 billion.

The announcement comes as the NRMA revealed that the local roads infrastructure backlog has soared almost 30 per cent since 2014-15.

Last month, the NRMA's "Funding Local Roads" report found that the Regional and Local Roads network, which encompasses 80 per cent of roads in NSW, was in a state of decline and failing to properly accommodate existing passenger and freight movements.

To bring these regional and rural roads up to standard, Labor's plan would invest an additional $900 million over five years to fix regional local roads that have been rated "very poor" and "poor".

Clarence Valley Council's current road infrastructure backlog sits at $30m.

Shadow Minister for Roads, Jodi McKay, said: "Labor will take advice from the experts and channel this funding to where it's needed to fix local roads."

Country Labor candidate for Clarence, Trent Gilbert applauded the announcement: "The Liberals and Nationals have been busy focusing on stadiums and corporate boxes and have failed to support local councils."

"These funds will help get roads throughout Clarence and Richmond Council areas back to an acceptable standard."

In response, Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said he was thrilled that the government had committed record funding to regional roads.

"We've committed $39b to fixing regional roads and we can see that in our own area with the upgrade to the Pacific Highway, the Grafton Bridge and Sportsmans Creek Bridge," he said.

"And recently $8m was granted to council for two roads project, one on Harwood Island and one to fix the access to Yamba."

Mr Gulaptis said the government had a proven track record and he was proud of the work that they'd done.

"And I'm very optimistic that we've got more announcements to make in relation to this," he said.

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said the $23 million on offer for the Clarence electorate could go a long way towards addressing the $30 million roads maintenance backlog in the Clarence Valley.

He said the council had not seen any details of the proposal or any of the conditions that might be attached, but any additional roads maintenance funds would be welcome.

"The Clarence electorate covers roads outside of the Clarence Valley local government area, so not all of that $23 million would come this way but it would obviously help a lot," he said.

Mr Lindsay said most of the funds raised through its special rates variation were to be spent on addressing the roads renewal backlog.

"If the State Government came to the party with extra funding for this work, it could provide council with the opportunity to address its roads maintenance obligations a little earlier than current projections which, at the moment, indicate that council does not meet Office of Local Government requirements until 2026/27.

"I believe council needs to continue with the full amount of the SRV as approved. Our community expects the unsealed road network to be of a higher standard and if we see this one-off increase in funding as an opportunity to tinker with the SRV we will never meet those community expectations."