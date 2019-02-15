Labor makes police number boost pledge ahead of election

MORE POLICE: Labor have made another election promise to boost police numbers on the North Coast.

MORE POLICE: Labor have made another election promise to boost police numbers on the North Coast. NSW Police Facebook page

A CRACKDOWN on crime is the latest election pledge from Country Labor, with the opposition spruiking a plan to hire an additional 1500 new police officers across NSW over four years.

The announcement comes after the NSW Police Association identified a shortfall of police in districts across the North Coast.

A shortfall of 36 has been identified in Coffs/Clarence, 31 in Tweed Byron, and 57 in the Richmond Police District.

With the March 23 election day approaching, Labor plans to address the shortfall with new police officers as part of a 1500 boost to the NSW Police Force in the first term of a Daley Labor Government.

The North Coast can expect to see an increase of 124 Police Officers across the Richmond, Tweed Byron, and Coffs/Clarence Police Districts which will allow local police to expand the number of general duties police available to respond to emergencies and assist members of the community.

Police numbers in regional communities across NSW have been neglected under the Liberal and Nationals Government.

"This is great news for the people of the Clarence electorate," Country Labor candidate for Clarence Trent Gilbert said.

"Our police are stretched to the limit both in the Richmond and Coffs/Clarence Police Districts."