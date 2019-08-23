Labor members in ‘out there’ drug push

LABOR members are pushing the Palaszczuk Government to decriminalise the use of recreational drugs.

The Courier-Mail can reveal members of the party's left faction have put forward two motions they want debated at this weekend's Labor conference dealing with the legalisation of marijuana and small quantities of other recreational drugs that would include ice, heroin and party drugs.

The motions were last night being discussed at a closed meeting.

The first wants Labor to commit to "decriminalise the possession and personal use of small quantities of recreational drugs".

The second demands a parliamentary inquiry into "the legislation and regulation of marijuana for recreational, medicinal and therapeutic uses" that would also investigate the potential for industry, research and development.

Both motions have been proposed by members of the party's dominant left faction to be moved at this weekend's state conference.

Right faction members have described the motions as "out there".

But it's understood they have decided to allow the left to decide for themselves whether the items will go forward in recognition they have the numbers to set the conference agenda.

The Labor Party Policy Co-ordination Council was meeting last night to decide whether either will see the light of day.

One motion calls for a parliamentary inquiry to examine the potential for the research and development of a recreational marijuana industry. Picture: istock

But even if both are ruled out of draft policy, there is still a possibility a delegate could move one or both motions from the floor.

It is already official Greens policy to legalise cannabis, and regulate and tax the drug to break the business model of criminal gangs.

But the idea to decriminalise the possession and personal use of small quantities of all recreational drugs would go further.

The left is already planning to move a motion to force Labor to bring in right-to-die laws this term of Government.

Supporters were inflamed yesterday after the Government delayed the reporting of the parliamentary committee considering the issue by four months to March, pushing the date closer to next year's October election.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk had promised last year's conference the report would be delivered by the years' end.

But the extension was made after the Government instructed the committee to also consider the Earle Haven nursing home saga.