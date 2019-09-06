Labor MP hits back over forestry sell-off

Trucks head out with another load from a softwood plantation Forestry Corporation of NSW

A LABOR MP has challenged Chris Gulaptis to guarantee "not a single job” would be lost after any potential forestry sell-off.

Labor shadow minister for natural resources, Paul Scully, issued the challenge after Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis accused the Labor party and unions of running a "scare campaign” over a decision to undertake a 'scoping study' into privatisation of Forestry Corporation's softwood division.

"Chris Gulaptis should be standing up for local jobs in his community, not "ignoring” - in his words - the concerns that many have for the future of hundreds of forestry jobs across the state,” Mr Scully said.

"Instead of playing politics, I call on Chris Gulaptis to guarantee that not a single job in his community will be lost if the Government proceeds with the sell-off of Forestry Corporation.”

However, Mr Gulaptis remained unmoved on the issue and referred to the comments made by National Party leader and Deputy Premier John Barilaro that he would ensure regional jobs would not be at risk.

"That was a commitment given by the Deputy Premier that no jobs would be lost and I stand by the Deputy Premiers statement in that regard,” he said.

Earlier in the week Mr Barilaro explained the sell off of the pine plantations was in order to grow the industry to increase supply and boost job opportunities in the sector.

"If you are going to expand and enhance the opportunity around softwoods - which we do need as it is in high demand - then lets have a look at the market,” he said.

"If we can grow the industry not only are we protecting existing jobs you are creating more jobs and more importantly, you are are going to have a bigger supply chain.”

However, Mr Scully said the proposed sell-off was creating uncertainty in Forestry Corporation which employed nearly 50 staff in the North Coast region.

"I am yet to see a privatisation of a government agency that has led to job creation in regional NSW, the history of these things is they are job reducing exercises particularly in rural and regional areas,” he said.