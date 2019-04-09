Menu
Kevin Hogan and Patrick Deegan
Labor predicted to win seat of Page

9th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
LABOR could cause a major upset in the seat of Page, as top political analysts and betting agencies predict the Nationals will lose the seat in the upcoming federal election.

While the date of the election is yet to be announced, speculation as to who will win each seat is ramping up across the country.

Using data collated from two major polls, ABC political analyst Anthony Green has predicted Labor will win the seat of Page.

The latest Newspoll predicts a swing towards the 0.10 per cent ALP, while the latest IPSOS poll saw a 1.1 per cent swing towards Labor.

Meanwhile, Ladbrokes Betting Agency puts Labor in a clear lead at $1.53 compared to the Coalition coming in second place on $2.40.

The Greens are currently sitting on $29 to win the seat.

If the predictions become true, Labor's candidate for Page Patrick Deegan will push out two-term Nationals MP Kevin Hogan, who won the seat from Labor in 2013.

