Labor’s $1.75b pledge to send 3yo kids to school

If Labor win the next election, Bill Shorten will pledge $1.75 billion to ensure all three and four-year-olds are guaranteed a spot at preschool.

KIDS as young as three years old will be heading to preschool under a $1.75 billion plan to be announced by Opposition leader Bill Shorten on Thursday.

It will have up to 340,000 three year olds across Australia getting 15 hours a week education at preschool subsidised by the Government for the first time from 2021.

Currently, 15 hours a week of preschool for four year olds is funded by the Federal Government under an agreement being rolled over a year at a time.

Mr Shorten said, if elected, Labor would lock in $1.75 billion over three years to ensure all three and four year olds received a guaranteed preschool education.

"Under Labor, two years of preschool and kindergarten will be funded as the fourth pillar of our education system, taking their rightful place alongside schools, TAFE and university," he said.

"This reform will see two years of early childhood education permanently embedded into our education system, in recognition of the importance of the early years of a child's life."

Candidate for Dickson, Ali France (second from left), Labor Early Childhood Education spokeswoman Amanda Rishworth (centre) and Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten, sit with children at the Goodstart Early Learning Centre at Albany Creek. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt

Under the plan Labor will work with state and territory governments to set enrolment and attendance targets.

The three years of funding would begin from 2019-20, initially covering the continuation of the existing program for four year olds before extending to include three year olds from 2021.

It will mean Australian children will be able to access 15 years of continuous, free schooling.

"Our investment will help close the gaps created by disadvantage, it will help tackle the inequality faced by children born into low-income households who are currently denied educational opportunities that their peers may have," Mr Shorten said.

Enrolment in preschool for four year olds has increased from 77 per cent nationally in 2008, when the subsidy was first introduced, to about 97 per cent.

Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows about 75 per cent of four year olds in Australia enrolled don't attend the full 15 hours they are entitled to.

Attendance rates in Queensland were stronger, with 86 per cent of students showing up for the full 15 hours.

Former Education Minister Simon Birmingham had been considering a push from some states to extend preschool for three year olds, but wanted attendance levels to be improved first.