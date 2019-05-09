Labor's $25m boosts digitals skills at regional skills hubs

Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson (left) with Minister Ed Husic, Senator Chris Ketter and Minister Linda Burney stand outside Rockhampton's Smart Hub on Quay St for the election announcement.

Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson (left) with Minister Ed Husic, Senator Chris Ketter and Minister Linda Burney stand outside Rockhampton's Smart Hub on Quay St for the election announcement. Contributed

AS THE digital economy grows in Australia, the next generation of workers will need to be prepared with the skills to capitalise on the opportunities as they emerge.

With an eye on those future opportunities, the Labor Party made a $25 million promise yesterday to help hubs like Rockhampton's Smart Hub boost the digital skills of 500,000 Australians living in our regions.

Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson welcomed the Shadow Minister for the Digital Economy Ed Husic, Queensland Senator Chris Ketter and Shadow Minister for Families and Social Services, Linda Burney for the announcement which was part of Labor's $245 million investment to improve regional connectivity.

The decision to invest in the regions was a timely given an increasing emphasis on digital skills in the workforce with International Monetary Fund and the OECD pointing to the need to lift digital skills to boost people's chances of getting and holding on to jobs into the future.

Labor candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson welcomed the investment saying it would empower local entrepreneurs and start-ups to grow and invest.

"This is exactly the sort of smart investment our region needs. This is investing in people, ideas and innovation, and will help in the commercialisation of what might otherwise just be good ideas that don't see the light of day," Mr Robertson said.

"Making sure we close that gap and boost the digital skills of Australians - regardless of where they live - is a priority for Labor.

These Hubs will focus on the digitally excluded, such as older Australians, Indigenous Australians, people living with disability and the long-term unemployed.

Through our investment, we will focus on finding quicker ways of skilling up Australians through a combination of existing and new sites.

We will work with local organisations as hosts and delivery partners who will provide accessible and lasting hubs for regional communities.

The Regional Digital Skills Hubs will create efficiency and longevity by leveraging existing community centres, libraries and other public facilities and create digital partners such as not-for-profit social enterprises.

and the Australian Digital Inclusion Index 2018 showing a significant digital inclusion gap in Australia between the cities and the regions.

Labor candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson welcomed the investment saying it would empower local entrepreneurs and start-ups to grow and invest.

"This is exactly the sort of smart investment our region needs. This is investing in people, ideas and innovation, and will help in the commercialisation of what might otherwise just be good ideas that don't see the light of day."

Making sure we close that gap and boost the digital skills of Australians - regardless of where they live - is a priority for Labor.

That's why Labor will invest $25 million to help drive digital skills development in regional Australia, especially by creating regionally based Digital Skills Hubs which will help up to 500,000 Australians.

These Hubs will particularly target groups shown to be digitally excluded, such as older Australians, Indigenous Australians, people living with disability and the long-term unemployed.

Through our investment, we will focus on finding quicker ways of skilling up Australians through a combination of existing and new sites.

We will work with local organisations as hosts and delivery partners who will provide accessible and lasting hubs for regional communities.

The Regional Digital Skills Hubs will create efficiency and longevity by leveraging existing community centres, libraries and other public facilities and create digital partners such as not-for-profit social enterprises.

After six years of LNP cuts and chaos, our united Labor team is ready to step forward with positive policies that will make a difference to average Australians.

End the chaos. Vote for change. Vote Labor.

THERE is a wave jobs coming with

ROCKHAMPTON'S Smart Hub, an incubator for budding business entrepreneurs, is set to be supercharged thanks to Labor's latest $25 million campaign promise.

Businesses and governments are using technology to deliver an ever-increasing range of services, but without the right digital skills, many Australians are locked out from accessing those services.

And the world of work increasingly expects average Australians to have higher levels of digital skills.