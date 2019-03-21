Labor’s ‘save the koalas’ plan could kill off 2000 jobs

Labor’s greenie plan to “save the koalas” could prove costly to NSW. Picture: Supplied

A GREENIE Labor plan to "save the koalas" could cost the state more than $1 billion and slash nearly 2000 jobs.

Ernst and Young has analysed NSW Labor's plan to build a koala national park and found that if built on a potential site on the mid-north coast it would kill the local logging industry - leading to a loss of $757 million in output, another $292 million in "value add" and 1871 jobs in NSW.

The analysis, commissioned by the Australian Forest Products Association, is based on a site at Coffs Harbour proposed by conservationists which covers a significant proportion of the north coast forestry area, which extends from the Tweed to the Central Coast.

Labor is unwilling to reveal the exact site but parliamentary budget costings, released this week, showed its plan was for the park to be in the Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbor-Grafton regions.

The park would be home to 4500 koalas, about 20 per cent of the animals in the wild in the state, and is being pitched as a plan to "save the koalas of northern NSW from an uncertain future".

"Koalas are listed as vulnerable to extinction. Habitat loss caused by land clearing and urban development has resulted in koalas disappearing from 75 per cent of their former range," Labor's policy document says.

Australian Forest Products Association CEO Ross Hampton said it could mean the end of the timber industry. Picture: Ray Strange

The park would be accompanied by a visitor centre and koala hospital.

The Nature Conservation Council and National Parks Association of NSW have backed Labor's commitment with the groups having campaigned for the park to exist in Coffs Harbour.

Under the plan, the park would cover 315,000 hectares of public land in the region, including 175,000 hectares of state forest and 140,000 hectares of existing conservation reserves.

The Australia Forest Products Association expect Labor to follow the conservation groups' preference and build the park in Coffs Harbour.

It's understood Boral has an agreement with the state government to harvest timber from that region that extends until 2028 while Weathertex has one until 2027.

Australian Forest Products Association CEO Ross Hampton said Labor's plan "means the effective end of the timber industry on the north coast".

"(This) would cost a future Labor government hundreds of millions of dollars in support for the thousands of blue collar workers, who would lose their jobs and in broken legal contracts with sawmills," he said.

Shadow environment minister Penny Sharpe said the costings in the report were not Labor's and that it did not model the party's policy.

"Koalas are on track to become extinct in the wild in NSW by 2050," she said.

"The creation of a Koala National Park will require a comprehensive scientific assessment and genuine consultation process with all stakeholders.

"Labor's policy has not determined boundaries or maps."

SHOOTING BLANKS AS CANDIDATE FAILS FORUM

EXCLUSIVE: The candidate parachuted in by the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers to fill the minor party's top spot in the upper house has been on several weeks' leave due to a "family holiday" - right in the middle of the election campaign.

Teacher Mark Banasiak, 37, was given the plum position on the Shooters ticket after longstanding member Robert Brown was knifed as the lead candidate just weeks out from the election.

Mark Banasiak was brought in to fill the minor party’s top spot but was missing from the election campaign as he’s on a “holiday with family”. Picture: Supplied

But at a minor parties election forum on the weekend Mr Banasiak failed to appear - with Shooters MP Robert Borsak, who is not up for re-election, forced to make apologies.

"My colleague Mark Banasiak was preselected and unfortunately he couldn't be here because he's on a family holiday at the moment," Mr Borsak told Saturday's forum at the City Tattersalls Club.

"He's had to take a couple of weeks out of the process from his school teaching."

One Nation upper house candidate Mark Latham, who addressed the forum, said he was astonished.

"I have never heard anything like it. Since when do you take a family holiday during an election campaign?" he said.

"It is so complacent, this bloke is running for office in such a prominent spot, it's unbelievable."

Mr Banasiak, who is the president of the Illawarra chapter of the Sporting Shooters Association, returned to the campaign trail this week.

Australian Conservatives candidate Greg Walsh hosted the forum.

LIBERAL SUPPORTER FINDS SOFT SPOT FOR LABOR CANDIDATE

Confusion over an Eastwood house boasting a number of Liberal and Labor election corflutes in its front yard all comes down to the single status of NSW Finance Minister and the electorate of Ryde's most eligible bachelor, Victor Dominello.

Long-time resident Ross Samel, 67, who will be voting for Liberal MP Mr Dominello on Saturday, says he felt compelled to put up signs supporting rival Labor candidate Jerome Laxale because "he's a family man with three kids going against a bachelor".

Eastwood resident Ross Samel, 67, who is a Liberal supporter, threw his support behind rival Labor candidate Jerome Laxale. Picture: Toby Zerna

"I helped Dominello to get elected years ago and since then I've been supporting him, I had his signs up first," Mr Samel said.

"(Then) Jerome came along and obviously he needed help. As soon as I found out he's a family man with three kids - that touched a soft spot in my heart.

"I said 'all right Jerome, I'll allow you a few metres, I'm not a Labor person and I don't like anything that Labor stands for, but simply because you are family man with three kids trying to make ends meet … as opposed to Victor, who is a bachelor'. I know what it's like to raise a family."

When asked if Mr Dominello was dating anyone, a spokesman for the minister said: "he's not married".

Mr Samel said the front of his house in busy Lovell Rd was sought after when it came to political advertising.

"It's a very famous spot because both parties have told me that this support I'm giving them is worth at least 10 grand because of the exposure," Mr Samel said.

