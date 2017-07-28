Lacing up for fundraiser

GOOD CAUSE: LJ Hooker Maclean staff lead the charge to their Coast to Course fundraiser at Yamba and Brooms Head this weekend.

TRACY Andersen and the staff at LJ Hooker Maclean have seen some sights on their yearly walk from Brooms Head to Yamba.

"There's been big seas, dolphins, whales, other times cold weather, but it's always fabulous,” Tracy said.

The walk is part of their Coast to Course fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis Australia, and Tracy said the event started in-house.

"This is our 10th year, and it started with just 12 people from our staff and it's slowly grown.

"The most we've had on the walk was 140-plus so we take two buses out there.”

The day will take place on August 6, and if you're not up for the 23km journey down the beach, you can opt to stay at Yamba and play 18 holes of golf instead.

"Some people might walk 23km on the course, too,” Tracy laughed.

"The whole day is fabulous.

"It's an outing, and people are talking to people they've not met before, the sun is shining, and there's a good feed at the end of it.”

The event has raised just shy of $50,000 for the Australian Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Registrations are $50 for adults, or $20 for school aged children and can be made by contacting Tracy at LJ Hooker Maclean on 6645 2222 by July 28.