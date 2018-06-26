Lack of bodies leaves Magpies wanting more

RUGBY LEAGUE: Mullumbimby Giants coach, and former Lower Clarence premiership winner, Dallas Waters said he was filled with mixed emotions at the weekend as the Giants romped home to a 66-18 win against his former club.

Led by a four-try haul to fullback Matt Ashton, the Giants maintained their unbeaten record at Les Donnelly Field, and climbed into the NRRRL first grade top four.

The Giants were not at full strength with injuries in several key positions testing the club's depth, but they were still too strong for a Magpies side which at one stage was not certain to take the field.

The Magpies were forced to make more than half-a-dozen last-minute changes to their squad after players failed to show up for the game.

The Daily Examiner can reveal only four players from the 17 named by coach Dan Randall on Friday actually played in their expected position with Andrew Kapeen, Ryan Binge, Dave Fernando and Dan Mitchell all notable exclusions from the side.

Reserve grade players Michael O'Connor, Jacob Warburton and Travis Gibson all had to step up into the starting 13, while regular interchange forwards Matty Lee and Pat Hughes moved into the starting front row.

The last-minute changes to the squad meant the Magpies were behind the eight ball from the opening whistle and with Mullumbimby up 36-0 at half-time the match was all but sealed for the home side.

The Magpies did show plenty of courage in the second half with Warburton, Eathan Kapeen and captain Dan Randall all scoring tries, and it was the fighting spirit that impressed Waters the most.

"The spirit, courage, sportsmanship and commitment (the Magpies) showed today after not knowing who was available showed to me the future is bright for the Black and White,” Waters wrote on social media.

"(They) have some great people involved and with the experience and blend of youth coming through, it no doubt puts the club in great hands going forward.

"There is no doubt the negative culture has affected the environment but it's about rising above the doubters and non-believers and creating something everyone wants to be apart of.

"Ride this wave, finish the season strong because you are going to surprise teams heading into the back end of the season.”

The task does not get any easier for the Magpies this weekend as the side gets on the road again to face NRRRL competition leaders Cudgen Hornets at Ned Byrne Oval.