Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Your Story

lack of care for our parents

18th Aug 2018 8:03 AM
as anyone tried to navigate the aged care packages for their mum or dad. have you been told that there is 100,000 aged people on the list and only 15,000 places funded. have you been told that the Federal Government allows for natural attrition (ie aged people to die so the list of people waiting goes down). have you been told that your dad has to wait for 9 to 12 months before he get help. I have and I'm not happy. shouldn't we be looking after our aged population and not waiting for them to die so they are removed from a waiting list. Minister Ken Wyatt and the Federal Government has a lot to answer for.

Top Stories

    Council looks to take business out to the streets

    Council looks to take business out to the streets

    Council News GRAFTON and Ulmarra are set to be pilots for Clarence Valley Council plans to cut red tape and open up street trading

    Ray of kindness for drought-weary folk

    Ray of kindness for drought-weary folk

    News Ray White Grafton starts drought donation drive

    Communication key as Moss relishes big game atmosphere

    premium_icon Communication key as Moss relishes big game atmosphere

    Rugby League GRAFTON aims to right the ship as they set sail for the grand final.

    Local Partners