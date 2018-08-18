Your Story lack of care for our parents

as anyone tried to navigate the aged care packages for their mum or dad. have you been told that there is 100,000 aged people on the list and only 15,000 places funded. have you been told that the Federal Government allows for natural attrition (ie aged people to die so the list of people waiting goes down). have you been told that your dad has to wait for 9 to 12 months before he get help. I have and I'm not happy. shouldn't we be looking after our aged population and not waiting for them to die so they are removed from a waiting list. Minister Ken Wyatt and the Federal Government has a lot to answer for.