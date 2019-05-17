Lack of track not a problem for this star

CLASS 1 HCP: Hoping to brush off inconsistencies in track length, Kawana Star is looking good for this Friday's meet.

Trainer Andrew Parramore was positive about the four-year-old mare's chances, despite thinking she might be better suited to a longer track.

"I'm happy with how she is going and she races like she is going to get a bit of ground,” he said. "She won on a 1400 but looks like she wants a bit further so we put her in to a 1700m last time.”

A combination of bad weather and a lack of opportunity for the mare to race the longer distances has meant Parramore's hand was forced and she will race in the 1420m Membership Special June 8 only Class 1 handicap.

"It didn't help when we got the rain and it ended being a few weeks between runs,” he said.

"It will be 1400m to 1700m and then back to 1400m, but if I don't start her it will be too much of a gap.”

The mare has stepped up in class after that maiden win at Ballina and will be looking for a repeat in similar conditions.

The win in April was on a soft track which Parramore said benefited the horse given she looked like running better over the longer distances.

"If the track is a little rain-affected it might play more like a 1500 and could work out alright,” he said.

"I think it was an even field at Ballina as sometimes you can run into some of the Queensland horses and it can be a challenge.”

After a fifth placing on the longer track in Grafton last week after that five-week lay-off, Parramore recognised she didn't necessarily look like a stayer and he was still learning about the horse.

However, he was circumspect when it came to the challenges as a regional trainer and said the travel and difference in class sometimes made it hard finding the ideal race for his horse.

"It is a race to keep her ticking over,” he said.

"If there was a 1600m that would be ideal, but I can only deal with what I'm playing with.”