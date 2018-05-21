Ladbrokes Red Dog Final highlights 12-race card at Grafton

GRAFTON Greyhounds race tonight with a mammoth 12-event card set down for decision. Last week was a debacle when I only tipped three winners, but that was enough to win. Let's hope we can all redeem ourselves and tip some good winners tonight.

The highlight of the night will be Race 7 the Ladbrokes Red Dog Final over 407m worth a cool $2135 to the winner. This race has produced a very even final and the box draw has given every dog their chance.

My pick and each-way special of the night is the Glen Northfield-trained Noelas Boy, drawn beautifully in the one box. Noelas Boy was beaten in his heat from box 4 in fair time by Karaoke Cloud but I think tonight from the cherry this dog, beautifully bred by Paw Licking, can return to the winner's list. Noelas Boy was first up at Grafton last week and if you have a look at his winning times away from Grafton you will see he has a very good chance in tonight's final. A 23.55s winner at Casino, Wauchope 22.04, Lismore 24.33 and Albion Park 19.55 should put him with a great each-way chance tonight.

There are probably four other real good chances but I think Soltador is the knockout dog. Soltador had a very disappointing run last week when she led at the first turn only to be run over by the very strong Gavin Lowe-trained Karaoke Cloud. Knowing trainer Andrew Monaghan, I'm tipping if Soltador can spear out of the boxes she may just pinch the final. Leaders at Grafton are always hard to beat, especially in finals, so if Soltador can run up to her flying winning times at Casino, Lismore and Ipswich she may break her Grafton hoodoo tonight.

Dessie Winters' pair of Blusta Valley and Whistler Valley are always hard to beat because they are so honest, especially on their own track. Gavin Lowe's Karaoke Cloud, drawn in box 4, was most impressive, charging home from the pink last week but tonight I think will struggle from the unfavourable 4 alley.

Another highlight will be Race 9 Ladbrokes Boost Stake 0-2 wins over the popular 610m. Here we see the appearance of the highly promising but enigmatic Femme Folle, drawn in box 3. This bitch run an unheard of 30.26 to win a heat of the time-honoured Vince Curry Memorial Maiden then never qualified for the final, won in 30.78, after a disappointing third in the semi. She has since won a 5th grade at Ipswich in a slick 30.40 but has started favourite no less than six times in her nine starts. Trainer Tom Tzouvelis, from Ormeau in QLD, has decided to make the 3.5-hour trip each way to try and get his bitch back in the winner's circle.

Looking for a danger and I don't think there is; Reggie Gardoll will be rubbing his hands together when he reads this - Spookie Midnight foots this bill. A winner at Grafton over the 480m in a good 27.56 as well as a fair 30.32 at Lismore, Spookie Midnight would have to lead Femme Folle to cause the upset. Tommy has also got She's Some Gal in the race, but the tricky seven box makes her chances very hard.

Punters looking to get off to a good start only have to look at race 1 The Ladbrokes Maiden Stake over 407m in the shape of the Anthony Robertson-trained Ruby Ridge in box 1 to find the winner. Beautifully bred, Ruby Ridge is by super sire Bekim Bale out of Robbo's former smart bitch in Arctic Star. Ruby Ridge would only have to run up to her PT two weeks ago where she ran 23.31, to win this race easily tonight. The only problem is I think Ruby Ridge will be a very skinny price on the tote, but you do not go broke backing winners!

First race tonight is a 6.55pm start and last for all the stayers is 10.43pm. See you there!