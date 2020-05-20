LADIES FIRST: Clarence clubs receive share of grants

Lower Clarence Netball Association 2018 Div 2 grand final between Yamba Breakers Blue Birds and Iluka Red Devils. The Breakers were one of nine Clarence clubs to receive grants.

THIRTEEN sporting organisations across the Clarence and Richmond Valleys have won a total of more than $87,000 in government grants.

Nine Clarence clubs were beneficiaries of the cash boost put in place to improve the enjoyment and safety of members and spectators as the region emerges from the coronavirus lockdown, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis announced last week.

"Sport is a big deal for locals and these modest grants are tailored to make a big difference," Mr Gulaptis said.

"I am pleased to announce the Nationals in NSW Government have seen fit to fully fund these 13 local bids for sport and facility development and for sport access."

Mr Gulaptis said what many of the grants will achieve is to make the participation of sport more accessible to girls and women.

"Examples include new female showers for the Maclean Dirt Bike Club and new kayaks for women at the Big River Canoe Club," Mr Gulaptis said.

"And this is not happening a moment too soon."

The winning organisations are the Big River Canoe Club; Maclean Dirt Bike Club, Minnie Water Surf Lifesaving Club, Clarence Coast Dragon Boat Cub, Casino Netball Association, Woodburn Pony Club, Yamba Breakers Netball Club, Coraki Golf Club, Casino Town Tennis Club, Lawrence Golf Club, Maclean Golf Club, Yamba Touch Football and the Grafton Sporting Car Club.

For more information, visit www.sport.nsw.gov.au.