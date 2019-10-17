Ladies lace up the boots as interest grows for new program

LEADER: Westlawn Tigers captain Jo Powell (left) will lead the inaugural Kick On for Women session at Barnier Park on Monday night. The program will look to provide an opportunity for women who have often missed out on opportunities to play.

LEADER: Westlawn Tigers captain Jo Powell (left) will lead the inaugural Kick On for Women session at Barnier Park on Monday night. The program will look to provide an opportunity for women who have often missed out on opportunities to play. Matthew Elkerton

FOOTBALL: The North Coast Football season has wrapped up in the Clarence Valley for another year but a new summer program aimed at women is gearing up for its first session on Monday night.

Led by Clarence football star Jo Powell, the Kick On for Women will take place at Barnier Park in Junction Hill and Powell said it was designed to be accessible to ladies from all walks of life.

"It's a great way to break down barriers for women. We live in a different society now but with so many ladies having families with kids to get to sport or other commitments there is less time for them to do something for themselves,” Powell said.

"It gives them a chance to try it out and it's a great way to meet people. We'll break the ice initially and then learn some skills.”

Powell is looking forward to being able to offer the opportunity to all women in the community. "It's awesome to be able to offer people something they haven't had access to before. There's a stigma around it, yes we have other teams in town but some people watch and don't feel capable to join in,” she said.

"In our teams we have women that have never played before and they fit right in, but it's about giving them that initial push. It's a great stepping stone for ladies.”

Powell said the program would be "adaptable to everyone” with all women encouraged to come along.

"We could have some ladies who are apprehensive to new things but it's great way to try it out. Someone like myself, higher skill, could come along and still get a lot out of it,” she said.

"I'm not sure how we'll go when we start, there's definitely a few around town signed up.

"Once word of mouth gets around I think we'll have plenty of women coming along each week.”

The inaugural Kick On for Women session will take place at Barnier Park at Junction Hill at 6.30-7.15pm on Monday. Registration is $50 for eight weeks. Sign up online at northernnswfootball.com.au/kick-on.