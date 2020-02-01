Ladies on deck for new Surfing Australia female program

SURFING :Surfing Australia is set to launch their new female participation program that will give women the opportunity to get moving in, on or around the ocean thanks to Sport Australia’s Move It AUS Participation Grant.

Shore Thing, presented by ROXY, is a new program designed by women for women to help break down the barriers many women face when learning a new skill.

The ‘Onshore’ beach activities and ‘Offshore’ water-based activities have been specifically designed to get women active and build their confidence in a fun, inspiring and safe environment.

By combining the benefits of physical movement, mental vitality and social connectivity, women will walk away from every session feeling rejuvenated, revitalised and reconnected.

Programs will be delivered by Surfing Australia’s accredited surf schools and coaches across seven locations this month.

Surfing Australia chair Layne Beachley said “seeing females of all ages getting active in and around the ocean is extremely satisfying.”

“With the support of Sport Australia and ROXY, we are excited to kick start our national women’s program, motivating and inspiring women to participate and engage with the beach environment and its enviable lifestyle,” she said.

Through the implementation of the Move It AUS Participation grants, Sport Australia aims to make Australia the world’s most active and healthy nation.

In addition to the health benefits, engaging in physical activity and group sports for Australians provides increasingly important opportunities for socialisation, peer-support, conversation and reduces the possibility for loneliness-related physical and mental illnesses.

Emily Souvras, ROXY Global general manager, spoke of ROXY’s longstanding goal and vision for women in sport.

“With action sports and fitness sitting at the very heart of our efforts, we are proud to take part in the Shore Thing program,” Souvras said. “Collectively, ROXY, Surfing Australia and Sport Australia will work to provide a year-round pathway to get women active in, on and around the ocean on some of the best and most iconic beaches in the world, which is very exciting.”