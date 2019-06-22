Menu
Ghosts player Mekeely Heron (centre) will be part of the Group 2 league tag team taking on Group 3 today.
Sport

Ladies tag in for league representative playoffs

Mitchell Keenan
by
22nd Jun 2019 8:00 AM

RUGBY LEAGUE: Players from both sides of the river travel to Macksville today to take part in the annual Group 2 v Group 3 play-off with a chance at selection into the North Coast squad.

Grafton Ghosts' Elle Moss and Mekeely Heron will join rivals Shellie Long and Karri Williams from the South Grafton Rebels as they band together to take on the Group 3 representatives.

The Grafton Ghosts ladies' league tag team continued to string together a run of form that has had them win their past two games and jump above the South Grafton Rebels into third on the ladder.

Grafton captain Moss and her teammate Heron, have been instrumental in this mid-season revival as the Ghosts hope to make a run towards a first grand final appearance in August.

The Rebels hit something of a stumbling block in the last round after a 14-14 draw with the first placed Macksville Sea Eagles and will face another tough test tomorrow against the second placed Sawtell Panthers, where they will be hoping for a strong performance from some key players.

Long and Williams will be two of the Rebels' most important playersas they chase a win when they back up from their games today.

While the Rebels may not quite be performing at the same level that saw them finish premiers last year, Grafton as a whole is producing some real talent.

Grafton Daily Examiner

