Mishika Randall charges through the line during the Northern Rivers Titans and North Coast Bulldogs representative rugby league day at Frank McGuren Field.
Rugby League

Lady Bulldogs looking the part ahead of March opener

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
16th Feb 2020 3:00 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE :As the under-16 and under-18 North Coast Bulldogs kicked off their campaigns this weekend, the ladies’ side are coming together ahead of their first game in March.

Returning Bulldog and Lower Clarence star Mishika Randall gave an update on her side’s pre-season as they look to hunt a coveted title.

“We’re going really well. We’ve got a good side this year with a lot of new faces but we still have much of the same core from last year as well,” she said.

Bulldogs' Greta Smith wraps up a Titans attacker in a ball-and-all tackle during the Northern Rivers Titans and North Coast Bulldogs representative rugby league day at Frank McGuren Field.
Joining Randall in the joint Group 2 and Group 3 representative side is Grafton Ghosts playmaker Elle Bowden-Betts and former South Grafton Rebels speedster Shellie Long.

“Elle and Shellie are in the team again. Shellie is up playing in Brisbane now but she’s been travelling down for trainings and games,” she said.

The talented trio took part in a pre-season match against the Northern Rivers Titans late last month and came away with a convincing win.

“Our first trial game went really well, beating the Titans 26-0. There are some really promising signs in the squad and I think we can have a good go at the competition this year,” Randall said.

The Bulldogs’ first game will be against the Newcastle Knights in March and Randall said the side was eagerly awaiting the opener. “We’re really excited to get going,” she said.

