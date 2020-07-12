Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grafton trainer Wayne Lawson has had little luck since Jockey Anthony Allen guided Dominant Crown to a narrow win at the Clarence River Jockey Club to claim the 2019 Brushgrove Cup.
Grafton trainer Wayne Lawson has had little luck since Jockey Anthony Allen guided Dominant Crown to a narrow win at the Clarence River Jockey Club to claim the 2019 Brushgrove Cup.
Horses

Lady Clare lifts Lawson out of racing rut

Geoff Newling, sport@dailyexaminer.com.au
12th Jul 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LADY Clare broke a frustrating run of outs with a commanding performance on her home track in Grafton on Sunday.

The Wayne Lawson-trained daughter of Epaulette was three deep throughout under a good hold from two kilogram claiming apprentice Reece Jones, and then fought off all challengers in a strong surge to the line.

The Grafton mare has now won four of her 20 starts for Lawson, who prepares her for her She’ll Be Sweet and Mustaknown syndicates.

It was also her third win at home.

“She might go for a little let up now,” Lawson said after the happy home track win.

“She’s had a rough trot and the little ease up will do her good.”

He said the four-year-old mare who was having her 20th start had been “looking for a wet track”.

“She’s had bad feet too,” he added while praising the ride from the young apprentice.

“She was three deep but I’d asked Reece to keep her happy, didn’t want to lead. Then another missed the kick and hampered her but Reece drove her through to sit three wide. She did it tough but he (Reece) did a good job. I told her she would be truckin' at the turn and she can sprint.”

Lawson trains the mare for the two local syndicates, one of which (Mustaknown) contains eight or nine local larrikins including Andrew Woods and brothers Paul (Richie) and Michael (Mal) McKenzie.

They were all around at Lawson’s Queen Street home and stable ready to celebrate the latest victory.

“Should be a big night,” Lawson added as he headed home to bed down his mare and join in the festivities.

july carnival 2020 lady clare maclean cup day wayne lawson
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beaches closed from Iluka to Red Rock

        Beaches closed from Iluka to Red Rock

        News BEACHES spanning about 80km of coastline remain closed as authorities investigate a shark attack on a remote North Coast beach.

        ATO: Five errors catching people out on tax refunds

        premium_icon ATO: Five errors catching people out on tax refunds

        News These are the big mistakes Australians are making which is slowing down the...

        Coffs galloper looking to clinch back-to-back Maclean Cups

        premium_icon Coffs galloper looking to clinch back-to-back Maclean Cups

        Horses The wet track warrior could have favourable conditions in the closing feature at...

        Dunn ready to back up Rosehill win with Maclean Cup

        premium_icon Dunn ready to back up Rosehill win with Maclean Cup

        Horses Murwillumbah trainer regains confidence ahead of Sunday’s finale major at...