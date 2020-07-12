Lady Clare lifts Lawson out of racing rut

Grafton trainer Wayne Lawson has had little luck since Jockey Anthony Allen guided Dominant Crown to a narrow win at the Clarence River Jockey Club to claim the 2019 Brushgrove Cup.

Grafton trainer Wayne Lawson has had little luck since Jockey Anthony Allen guided Dominant Crown to a narrow win at the Clarence River Jockey Club to claim the 2019 Brushgrove Cup.

LADY Clare broke a frustrating run of outs with a commanding performance on her home track in Grafton on Sunday.

The Wayne Lawson-trained daughter of Epaulette was three deep throughout under a good hold from two kilogram claiming apprentice Reece Jones, and then fought off all challengers in a strong surge to the line.

The Grafton mare has now won four of her 20 starts for Lawson, who prepares her for her She’ll Be Sweet and Mustaknown syndicates.

It was also her third win at home.

“She might go for a little let up now,” Lawson said after the happy home track win.

“She’s had a rough trot and the little ease up will do her good.”

He said the four-year-old mare who was having her 20th start had been “looking for a wet track”.

“She’s had bad feet too,” he added while praising the ride from the young apprentice.

“She was three deep but I’d asked Reece to keep her happy, didn’t want to lead. Then another missed the kick and hampered her but Reece drove her through to sit three wide. She did it tough but he (Reece) did a good job. I told her she would be truckin' at the turn and she can sprint.”

Lawson trains the mare for the two local syndicates, one of which (Mustaknown) contains eight or nine local larrikins including Andrew Woods and brothers Paul (Richie) and Michael (Mal) McKenzie.

They were all around at Lawson’s Queen Street home and stable ready to celebrate the latest victory.

“Should be a big night,” Lawson added as he headed home to bed down his mare and join in the festivities.