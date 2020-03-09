Lady Titans make history as Bulldogs soldier on

Northern Rivers Titans took on Greater Northern Tigers in Lismore on Saturday for a first women's tackle match. Photo: Alison Paterson

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was the day when the Northern Rivers Titans women graduated from touch to tackling and the score did not reflect their efforts.

At Crozier Oval in Lismore on Saturday, the Titans played four matches against the Greater Northern Tigers, winning one, drawing one and losing two.

NRRRL first women's tackle

Titan Taylah Rotumah scored the lone try for her team, and Tanika Darcy, Kate Brown, Sarah Stewart and Shai Blackadder scored tries and Amy Barraclough five goals for the Tigers.

Lower Clarence Magpies’ Nada Khoury, Mel Laurie and Laura Kirkland were part of the squad as coach Chris Kirkland took charge for his first game.

Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League president Mark Harrison said despite the women’s team losing their first- round tackle match 24-4, the players showed enormous determination.

Harrison said moving from touch to tackle was a massive step and he had full confidence the squad would improve as the season progressed.

“People might say they were flogged, but they got out there and had a go in their first round match which involved tackling,” he said.

Meanwhile, Titans U23 coach Brian Battese said his team maintained pace and did not take their foot of the accelerator, giving them a definitive victory.

Battese said some players scored, but the victory was a team effort.

The Tigers got revenge in the fourth round of the Andrew Johns Cup when their U16 team won 22 to 16.

However, Lower Clarence Magpies and Titans star man Jamal Laurie scored two tries, and Damon Coldwell and Michael Roberts made their presence felt with a try and a goal respectively.

In the fourth round of the Laurie Daley Cup U18 match, the Titans and the Tigers finished equally matched, 24 all.

Titan Jaylan de Groot kicked a try in the 17th and 34th minute, and Noah Johannsen started early with one in the eighth minute and Thomas Weaver scored one in the 60th.

Keegan Pace had three conversions and Thomas Weaver one in the 10th minute.

IN THE CLEAR: Centre Cooper Woods crosses the line for his second of three tries to help the Grafton Ghosts to a comprehensive 54-4 win over the Macksville Sea Eagles at Frank McGuren Field in their Group 2 clash.

Also kicking off the women’s and under-23 competitions were the North Coast Bulldogs, with South Grafton Rebel Shellie Long joining Grafton Ghosts stars Elle Bowden-Betts, Dylan Collett and Cooper Woods on a trip to Cessnock to play Hunter Newcastle.

The lady Bulldogs fought hard to earn a 16-16 draw against the Knights but the U23s went down 28-16 after an exciting encounter.

Up-and-coming Ghost Elliot Speed ensured his side remained undefeated in the Laurie Dalay Cup with a try and five converted kicks to help his side to a 34-28 win over the Knights.