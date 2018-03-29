Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police on the scene at Forest Hill Rd, Laidley, on Wednesday. Picture: AAP/Steve Pohlner
Police on the scene at Forest Hill Rd, Laidley, on Wednesday. Picture: AAP/Steve Pohlner
News

Experienced pilot, 84, killed in ultralight crash

by Sophie Chirgwin
29th Mar 2018 5:24 AM

AN experienced pilot has died in an ultralight plane crash at North Laidley yesterday evening.

The 84-year-old man from north Brisbane left Laidley air strip and crashed in a paddock on Old Laidley-Forest Hill Rd.

Witnesses from houses around the paddock saw the plane crash and called emergency services but the man was already dead when they arrived.

The man was the sole occupant of the plane.

Acting Inspector Regan Draheim said the light plane was home-made.

"It appears to have crashed suddenly, there is no indications of engine failure at the moment, as a result an 84-year-old male is deceased," he said.

The mans next of kin - living in Coomera - were notified this evening.

Acting Insp Draheim said there are multiple factors which could have caused the sudden crash, and will be under investigation.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

Ultralight fatal crash at Laidley. Picture: Twitter/Caitlin Crowley
Ultralight fatal crash at Laidley. Picture: Twitter/Caitlin Crowley

EARLIER 8pm: A man has died following a light plane crash at Laidley North this evening.

Emergency services attended the incident on Old Laidley Forest Hill Rd at about 5:14pm this afternoon following reports an ultralight plane crashed.

Police media have confirmed that a man has died as a result of the crash.

Queensland police are still on scene as investigations continue.

brisbane crash editors picks laidley ultralight
Namatjira paintings found in Op-Shop in South Grafton

Namatjira paintings found in Op-Shop in South Grafton

News THE VALLEYS' best-kept secret is out.

Mum allegedly faked terminal cancer

Mum allegedly faked terminal cancer

Crime News of Casino mum's fraud allegations a "huge shock" to community

FINAL GOOBYE: Henwood's say goodbye this Easter

FINAL GOOBYE: Henwood's say goodbye this Easter

News After 30 yeas, Henwood's say goodbye

  • 29th Mar 2018 12:30 PM
LETTER: Saving manmade wonders a bridge too far for pollies

LETTER: Saving manmade wonders a bridge too far for pollies

Letters to the Editor Political pull sees $10 million restored bridge opened

  • 29th Mar 2018 12:00 PM

Local Partners