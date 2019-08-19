Lakes Creek fire human remains believed to be father-of-two

The man who is believed to have died in Thursday's fire, which destroyed a Lakes Creek home, has been identified.

THE body found inside a burnt out Lakes Creek home on early Thursday morning is believed to be 47-year-old Mark Petersen.

The post mortem examination is yet to be finalised however tributes have been flowing for Mr Petersen on social media and a close family friend told The Morning Bulletin she also understood it was Mr Petersen who died in the fire.

Mr Petersen was the owner of the home and also the rental property across the road in Hill St, where police discovered a drug lab the following day.

It is believed he lived alone in the house which burned down.

Emergency services arrived at the scene of the fire at 2.36am on Thursday morning to find the two-storey house fully alight.

The body was found at 6.30am after the fire was extinguished.

The fire has been treated as suspicious and when conducting investigations, police located an illicit drug laboratory in the property across the road.

Police said they were not ruling out the links between the drug lab and burnt-out home.

Detective Snr Sgt Luke Peachey said although there was only one person who lived in the house, a number of other people visited frequently.

Mr Petersen was a Rockhampton local and had two sons.