Lamb attacked in James Creek

WHEN YOU have 12 head of sheep, losing six in a few months to wild dog attacks is devastating.

For Dean 'Tex' White and his wife Tess, the frequency and boldness of the wild dog attacks at their James Creek property is worrying, with one dog coming within 100m of their home.

"I've got a young family and the kids are getting concerned,” Tex said.

The latest attack was this morning when a wild dog attacked a lamb in their paddock during daylight hours.

"The young lamb who was attacked this morning is still with us, but we may end up having it put it down later on tonight, we will do how it goes,” he said.

"The day before Anzac Day we had a young lamb and a heavily pregnant ewe attacked, this was about 8.30am.

"A couple of weeks later we had another ewe attacked, that was another day time attack.

"All up, we've had three ewes, our ram and two young lambs attacked.”

Tex said they lock up the sheep at night time to protect them.

Ewe attacked on James Creek property. Contributed

He added they were lucky with the attack this morning because a man came to let them know he'd seen a dog in their paddock.

"Tess put it on Facebook (after the second last attack) and... we've got a few people corresponding with us that had neighbouring properties,” he said.

"Obviously people are good enough to keep their eyes open, we don't know who he was but he was good enough to let us know there was a dog in our paddock.”

Tex said after the first attack they contacted Local Land Services, who offered to put them through a baiting course, but he the process is yet to work for them.

"They said they can supply baits and everything but before that you've got to take a course which involved taking a day off work, which hasn't suited us,” he said.

"After the course you've got to do a letter box drop a month before you do the baits.

"If our sheep are getting attacked today, we've got to wait a month for a course and then a month for baiting.”

Tex added that when he worked on properties in the Northern Territory, it was difficult to know if the dogs were even taking the bait.

Bill Crisp of Tracs Wild Dog management with his dog Bugs who have been culling wild dogs in the Gulmarrad area. Adam Hourigan

"You put the baits around then then the baits might be gone, but you very rarely see a dead dog,” he said.

"They reckon crows or goannas could be taking all the baits. In my opinion, they need to bring back the personal trappers and professional shooters so they can target the wild dogs and have proof that they are cleaning them up.”

Tex said they had spoken to Bill Crisp, a private contractor who specialises in managing wild dog problems, who said he would need more land to trap on than the White's property.