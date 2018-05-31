AFL stars: Your club’s greatest indigenous players

FOR all his own career superlatives, Michael O'Loughlin never thought he would witness a finer indigenous footballer than Gavin Wanganeen.

That he has since seen two that he rates above Wanganeen highlights the gift that Aboriginal footballers have provided the AFL competition in our round named in their honour.

One was O'Loughlin's best mate in Adam Goodes, someone he played 11 years alongside at Sydney. The other is a more contemporary Swan named Lance "Buddy" Franklin.

"Gav Wanganeen came from Salisbury North where I came from and when he made it gave me the inspiration to think I could make it," said O'Loughlin, 41, who played 303 games with the Swans between 1995-2009.

"In my opinion, and I know how great Polly Farmer and Barry Cable must have been before my time, the greatest indigenous players would be Buddy Franklin, Adam Goodes, Gavin Wanganeen, Andrew McLeod and Peter Matera.

"Buddy is in the Gary Ablett snr mould, an incredible player who blows me away. When he calls it quits he will be regarded as one of the greatest to ever play, indigenous or not.

Former Eagle Peter Matera was a rare talent.

Adam Goodes is a dual Brownlow medallist. Picture. Phil Hillyard

"Right now he is alongside 'Goodesy' as the best, but Buddy will kick well over 1000 goals which is going to make him one of the absolute elite players. Longevity is such a big part of it in my mind."

O'Loughlin grew up playing with Central District in Adelaide, marvelling at the feats of Gilbert McAdam (St Kilda, Brisbane).

"Gilbert was the first Aboriginal player to win a Magarey Medal which was pretty special back in 1989, four years before Gav won the Browlow. Those things are very important to us," said O'Loughlin, who these days is managing director and founder of CMC IndigenousServices that specialises in property maintenance.

O'Loughlin was speaking on the eve of the AFL's Indigenous Round, where we have identified three of the greatest footballers to have represented each club - not a definitive list and feel free to vent your feelings.

Essendon greats Michael Long and Gavin Wanganeen after their 1993 grand final win.

EVERY AFL CLUB'S GREATEST INDIGENOUS PLAYERS

ADELAIDE

3 votes: Andrew McLeod 2: Eddie Betts 1: Graham Johncock

BRISBANE

3: Chris Johnson 2: Darryl White 1: Michael McLean

CARLTON

3: Syd Jackson 2: Eddie Betts 1: Jeff Garlett

COLLINGWOOD

3: Leon Davis 2: Andrew Krakouer 1: Travis Varcoe

ESSENDON

3: Michael Long 2: Gavin Wanganeen 1: Paddy Ryder

FREMANTLE

3: Michael Johnson 2: Dale Kickett 1: Michael Walters

Cyril Rioli and Leon Davis were both deadly near goal.

Former Geelong ruckman Graham ‘Polly’ Farmer made the No.5 famous at the Cats.

GEELONG

3: Graham Farmer 2: Gary Malarkey 1: Matthew Stokes

GOLD COAST

3: Steven May 2: Jarrod Harbrow 1: Jack Martin

GWS

3: Zac Williams 2: Nathan Wilson 1: Curtly Hampton

HAWTHORN

3: Lance Franklin 2: Shaun Burgoyne 1: Cyril Rioli

MELBOURNE

3: Jeff Farmer 2: Aaron Davey 1: Andy Lovell

NORTH MELBOURNE

3: Barry Cable 2: Jim Krakouer 1: Phil Krakouer

PORT ADELAIDE

3: Gavin Wanganeen 2: Shaun Burgoyne 1: Peter Burgoyne

Nicky Winmar is a St Kilda champion.

Jeff Farmer’s high flying excited fans.

RICHMOND

3: Maurice Rioli 2: Shane Edwards 1: Phil Egan

ST KILDA

3: Nicky Winmar 2: Xavier Clarke 1: Raph Clarke

SYDNEY

3: Adam Goodes 2: Lance Franklin 1: Michael O'Loughlin

WEST COAST

3: Peter Matera 2: Chris Lewis 1: David Wirrpanda

WESTERN BULLDOGS

3: Michael McLean 2: Les Bamblett 1: Jarrod Harbrow

*As selected by Jon Anderson and based on performance solely for that team

Andrew McLeod earned back-to-back Norm Smith medals. Picture: Tindale Darren

