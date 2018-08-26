Menu
Lance Thompson has been honoured by the Sharks, with the club retiring the No.12 jersey.
Rugby League

Sharks retire No.12 jersey in honour of Lance Thompson

by Joe McDonough
26th Aug 2018 5:07 PM

BRAVO Cronulla.

Ahead of their round 24 clash with the Knights, the Sharks announced they would retire the No.12 jersey for the week in honour of Lance Thompson, who passed away on Thursday.

Co-captain Wade Graham will wear the number 23, as the Shire men pay tribute to the flame-haired backrower who played with the club from 2006-08 after 11 seasons with the Dragons.

In a tweet on game day, Cronulla revealed the touching gesture.

"In honour of former Sharks player Lance Thompson who tragically passed away on Thursday night, the Sharks have asked to retire the number 12 jersey for this week's game. Wade Graham will play in jersey 23," it read.

