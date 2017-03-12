LAND DOCTOR: Farming smarter

DRIVING around the Clarence Valley these past few weeks has left me inspired and hopeful for the future of agriculture and food security in Australia.

Especially with all the rain that has been coming down - it is filling the dams and watering the paddocks.

What is so special about the past few weeks is beautiful soy beans looking lush and green in among the cane, and the macadamia nut trees starting to be planted also among the paddocks.

Sustainable farming is slowly coming into the forefront and we see farmers, agronomists and the public adopting these tried and proven methods.

I was inspired to write this by a story I read on the rural report on the ABC.

It was about "smart houses” that farmers are now moving towards, and now with the climate playing silly buggers (which is an understatement), more and more farmers are taking steps to counteract the damaging effects it brings.

I had heard of these smart houses/smart farms before, however getting distracted with studies I didn't give it much thought. Then this particular story came up.

They are massive green houses built specifically for horticulture, such as tomatoes and greens, but utilise energy inputs, irrigation, nutrient inputs far more efficiently than other green houses, but most importantly protect the growth of the plants from extreme weather events.

The article included a gentleman from Bundaberg, Daniel Scavo, who said, "We just had failure after failure, we were out of the business......We'd lost three consecutive roma tomato crops in a row, our yield numbers were pathetic”. (Pip Courtney, ABC news, March 4).

Then, after investing the infrastructure: "The day before its official opening 18 months ago, the house passed its first test when Bundaberg was hit with the worst storm in 50 years... the house did exactly what it was built to do, it shut up shop and it protected itself, and we were lucky enough to still do a roma crop throughout the next three or four months.”

This is something that is becoming more and more relevant as we venture into a brave new world.

Agriculture has been around for thousands of years, yet farming has completely changed over the past 100 years - to our detriment.

However, it seems as though that change, farming and us a species will once again follow natural principles and within the natural cycles we once did.

Maybe the landholders, farmers and people being affected on the ground can speak to the boffins at the top and bring them down to the soil level and show them exactly what's going on.