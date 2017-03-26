29°
News

LAND DOCTOR: The CSG legacy

26th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
Theo Jongen showed his support at the protest against coal seam gas held outside a property on Avenue Road near Glenugie. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner
Theo Jongen showed his support at the protest against coal seam gas held outside a property on Avenue Road near Glenugie. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner JoJo Newby

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LET'S talk about coal seam gas or the new term thrown about as 'alternative gas'.

Firstly, I would like to start on a positive note. Communities all around Northern NSW have rallied together and prevented these methods of gas extraction from taking over the area. That's the whole community, not just sections of the community.

There is now a push for a greater remuneration to farmers and land holders to have CSG extracted from their properties. I would also like to point out, if a farmer chooses to do this, that is their prerogative and of course if these companies come onto their land and take resources from there, they should be compensated for that.

With this whole debate around renewables and coal/CSG and the ideology behind it, this baffles me. There was a comment that the ideology of renewables was bringing the energy sector to its knees, but I ask the question in return, why is the ideology and addiction constantly on coal? When there was rhetoric about innovation, economy and jobs, why isn't the push to a whole new sector, economy in waiting for constancy and support? Why is this ideology of renewables poor? In my humble opinion why isn't the government pushing this sector instead of wasting money on an industry that is slowly being phased out around the world (except for our mate Trump).

This is about rallying behind our communities and making sure CSG doesn't become an accepted part of the landscape. Two things that seem crazy to me are: The risk....we live in Australia, the driest continent on the planet, why risk our artesian water basins and water supply. The industry says it doesn't but they have stakes in saying it's not, but there is enough independent and anecdotal evidence to say otherwise. Two is coal; studies all over the world, the amount of people that die every year, just from pollution alone, would be the whole population of Sydney.Hence governments around the world are trying to tackle this problem and investing in renewables.

As a community this doesn't have to be the way, CSG doesn't have to be normalised and integrated into the landscape. There is enough new industry such as solar, wind and tidal that if taken seriously can be a real positive step forward. What type of legacy do we want to leave for future generations?

What will they say about our generation in two generations to come? Will they be thankful, or will they shake their heads in dismay?

Grafton Daily Examiner
LAND DOCTOR: The CSG legacy

LAND DOCTOR: The CSG legacy

Will future generations thanks us, or shake their head?

VALLEY ROUND UP: Community news

WOMEN RECOGNISED: CWA Maclean branch and guests celebrate International Women's Day

All that's going on in our Valley

Firefighters call on kids for help with posters

Grafton Fire and Rescue Station Commander Col Drayton is encouraging kids from kindy to year one to enter their fire safety competition.

NSW Fire and Rescue help kids become more aware the danger of fire

Finding the Valley's hidden gems

Lauren Bath in Grafton before her talk on Friday night.

Looking for the the best spots in the Clarence Valley.

Local Partners

TREE COLUMN: Trees trace history

It's important to provdie for our tree future, while being aware of the past

VALLEY ROUND UP: Community news

WOMEN RECOGNISED: CWA Maclean branch and guests celebrate International Women's Day

All that's going on in our Valley

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Pitching in to help Tyirra's brave fight

Tyirra McGrady, who is fighting a brain tumour in Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

Tyirra McGrady diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was four

12 things to do in the Clarence Valley

John Ashby and his son Joel are taking part in the upcoming Lower Clarence Relay For Life.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Our Caitlyn a No.1 hit at CMC Music Awards

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt's new song My Breakup Anthem tops the iTunes country charts

Steve ventures into the wild unknown on epic mission

Steve Backshall pictured along the Baliem River in a scene from Extreme River Challenge.

Wildlife presenter Steve Backshall tackles wild river challenge.

TV Insider: MKR has lost its recipe for success

My Kitchen Rules judges Colin Fassnidge and Pete Evans with guest judge Curtis Stone, right.

MKR needs a shake (up) of more than just the sauce bottle.

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

Country music singer Travis Collins.

LEE Kernaghan also inducted into CMC Hall of Fame.

Disney boss reveals big details about the future of Star Wars

Felicity Jones in a scene from the official trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

"Another decade and a half of Star Wars."

Iggy Azalea’s butt is back

Mullumbimby-raised rapper Iggy Azalea is back with her new song Mo Bounce.

THE singer is back with a new single and it is all about the bounce.

Kate Middleton: Even I struggle with being a mother

The royal has offered a personal glimpse into her life.

Opposite The Beach and Priced To Sell

39/20-21 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

Apartment 2 2 1 Reduced to...

Superb ground floor oceanfront apartment located between stunning Pippi Beach and Yamba golf course. Contemporary fit-out combining all of the creature comforts...

Rural Bliss

179 Pinnacles Road, The Pinnacles 2460

House 3 2 6 SALE

Located about 20 minutes from Grafton's CBD, this home is positioned on approximately 25 acres of partially cleared land and offers complete privacy by being set...

First Home, Downsizer or Investment&#39;

8 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $ 225,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in South Grafton on 688m2 this brick and tile low maintenance home offers plenty for all buyers across todays market. Encompassing...

Duplex Investment Opportunity

38 Weiley Avenue, Grafton 2460

Duplex 6 2 2 SALE

There is no denying that duplex rental properties are in high demand for investors in the current market. 38 Weiley Avenue is now available for those looking to...

Sure To Impress - Don&#39;t Delay

Cnr Bligh and Beatson Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 SALE

Located on a corner block in South Grafton's CBD and just walking distance to local schools, this property has something unique to offer. The home has the...

Your Dream Lifestyle Awaits...

12 North Meadow Drive, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 AUCTION

Offering an abundance of features and set in one of Grafton's most unique locations, this home has been designed for those looking to bring the outside...

A Place to Call Home

38 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 SALE

Established in the family-friendly locality of Dovedale this charming bungalow offers all the elements bound to pull at the heartstrings; from casement windows...

Time to Downsize

2B Babinda Court, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 AUCTION

Perfect for the downsizing baby boomers or for the people who just don't want to spend their weekends mowing lawns. Situated in a family friendly neighbourhood and...

Finalising An Estate

25 Figtree Avenue, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 3 AUCTION

With the owners wanting the estate finalised, this is an opportunity for you to purchase a solid low set brick home in sought after Junction Hill. It is a great...

5 Acre hidden pearl on Woodford Island

50 South Arm School Road, Woodford Island 2463

4 3 3 On Site 11:00 am...

Hustle, bustle and noise all belong on the endangered species list in this peaceful, rural setting. A genuine oasis of calm in an increasingly frantic society.

Projects drive market growth in Clarence Valley

IN DEMAND: Yamba emerged as a top performer in houses and units in the latest real estate figures.

Influx of jobs to region bodes well for real estate

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!