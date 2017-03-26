LAND DOCTOR: The CSG legacy

LET'S talk about coal seam gas or the new term thrown about as 'alternative gas'.

Firstly, I would like to start on a positive note. Communities all around Northern NSW have rallied together and prevented these methods of gas extraction from taking over the area. That's the whole community, not just sections of the community.

There is now a push for a greater remuneration to farmers and land holders to have CSG extracted from their properties. I would also like to point out, if a farmer chooses to do this, that is their prerogative and of course if these companies come onto their land and take resources from there, they should be compensated for that.

With this whole debate around renewables and coal/CSG and the ideology behind it, this baffles me. There was a comment that the ideology of renewables was bringing the energy sector to its knees, but I ask the question in return, why is the ideology and addiction constantly on coal? When there was rhetoric about innovation, economy and jobs, why isn't the push to a whole new sector, economy in waiting for constancy and support? Why is this ideology of renewables poor? In my humble opinion why isn't the government pushing this sector instead of wasting money on an industry that is slowly being phased out around the world (except for our mate Trump).

This is about rallying behind our communities and making sure CSG doesn't become an accepted part of the landscape. Two things that seem crazy to me are: The risk....we live in Australia, the driest continent on the planet, why risk our artesian water basins and water supply. The industry says it doesn't but they have stakes in saying it's not, but there is enough independent and anecdotal evidence to say otherwise. Two is coal; studies all over the world, the amount of people that die every year, just from pollution alone, would be the whole population of Sydney.Hence governments around the world are trying to tackle this problem and investing in renewables.

As a community this doesn't have to be the way, CSG doesn't have to be normalised and integrated into the landscape. There is enough new industry such as solar, wind and tidal that if taken seriously can be a real positive step forward. What type of legacy do we want to leave for future generations?

What will they say about our generation in two generations to come? Will they be thankful, or will they shake their heads in dismay?