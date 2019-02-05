More big names exit Weir stable

Horses being removed from Darren Weir’s stables on Saturday. Picture: Jay Town

Land Of Plenty was a member of the Darren Weir team when he galloped at Terang on Monday morning.

But by the afternoon the five-year-old stallion was in a new home at Caulfield under the care of trainers David Eustace and Ciaron Maher.

Eustace said Land Of Plenty reportedly galloped well at Terang and the plan was for him to make his debut for their stable in Saturday's Group 1 Orr Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield.

Voodoo Lad, who is also joining the Maher-Eustace stable, also worked at Terang.

Other high-profile recruits to their stable from Weir were also in action at different venues.

Eustace was pleased after Extra Brut trialled at Cranbourne on Monday morning.

"He trialled really well. He'll debut for us in the C.S. Hayes Stakes at Flemington on Saturday week," Eustace said.

Night's Watch and another stable addition, Age Of Fire, galloped at the Valley on Monday morning.

Land Of Plenty is the latest high-profile galloper to leave the Darren Weir stable. Picture: AAP

The pair will run in the Carlyon Cup at Caulfield on Saturday.

Eustace said every horse who had arrived had come in great condition.

Also in action at the Valley was Nature Strip, who is now under the care of Chris Waller.

Nature Strip produced the fastest last 400m of the morning, coming home in 23.49 sec.

The Waller stable also picked up Ringerdingding, who is entered for the 1400m Group 2 Autumn Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday.

Matt Cumani has added exciting three-year-old gelding Declares War - who will also contest that race - to his team.

Cumani said he bought Declares War as a yearling, but he ended up with Weir, and it was good to have him back.

Declares War won his past three starts late last year, including a win at his last start at Flemington.

The colt is also in the Australian Guineas and All-Star Mile.

Brave Smash, who is in the 1400m Group 1 Orr Stakes, was also in action at Terang but is heading to Kris Lees' stables.

Weir had entered Whispering Brook and Fifty Stars for the race.