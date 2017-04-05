23°
Land slips put Lower Clarence roads in jeopardy

Clair Morton
| 5th Apr 2017 6:51 AM
Maintenance engineer with Clarence Valley Council Mark Evans inspects the damage on the Maclean/Lawrence Road where flooding has caused the riverbank to subside near the road, closing one lane.
Maintenance engineer with Clarence Valley Council Mark Evans inspects the damage on the Maclean/Lawrence Road where flooding has caused the riverbank to subside near the road, closing one lane. Adam Hourigan Photography

STATE Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis is "almost certain” the region will qualify for natural disaster assistance following two significant rainfall events.

While the Valley managed to avoid the most devastating effects of ex-cyclone Debbie which are being felt further north, the excessive rainfall has resulted in several landslips, causing damage to Lower Clarence roads.

At least one landslip, on the Lawrence Rd at Woodford Island, is expected to be a costly repair job.

According to Clarence Valley Council spokesman David Bancroft, there are some places where the road surface is now only 400mm from the edge of the river.

Traffic lights will be put in place today at the site to control traffic, and the situation is being closely monitored.

There are at least five other places in the Clarence Valley where land slippage is creating an issue, and the Yamba hill at Main Beach is expected to remain on red alert until ANZAC Day at the earliest.

"There may be further slippage, and until water levels are back to normal we don't know how much damage there will be,” Mr Bancroft said.

"When the water recedes, a more detailed assessment can be done.”

An area on Maclean/Lawrence Road where the riverbank has subsided.
An area on Maclean/Lawrence Road where the riverbank has subsided. Adam Hourigan Photography

Clarence Valley residents are not yet eligible, but damage from slippage may be the tipping point that opens the door to assistance in the way of loans and subsidies for primary producers, small businesses and individuals affected by the minor flooding.

To qualify for assistance under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery arrangements, there must be at least $250,000 worth of public infrastructure damage in a council area.

Mr Gulaptis said he had liaised with the council prior to the flooding caused by ex-cyclone Debbie, and was waiting for an audit so he could submit an application to the State Government.

"Until the government receives an application it's hard to process; natural disasters zones were declared further north just on the basis of the highly visible extent of damage that has occurred,” he said.

"In the Clarence Valley though, they have to assess a lot of infrastructure and that's why it's taken them a bit longer. I'm almost certain it will reach the thresh-hold because it's not a high trigger point, and that will bring flow-on effects.”

In the meantime, Clarence Valley Council has requested residents to report any damage to public infrastructure that may have been missed.

"The message is to watch out on our roads, but also notify us if they see anything,” Mr Bancroft said.

"We've got more than two thousand roads and it's impossible to get all the way around quickly, so we would like people to let us know.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
