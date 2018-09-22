Landcare and students work together to feed our koalas

ABOVE AND RIGHT: Lawrence Public School students and Lawrence Community Landcare spend a day planting at the Lawrence Cricket Grounds.

LAWRENCE Community Landcare again this year joined forces with the Lawrence Public School to plant 120 trees for the school's National Tree Day held on the August 30. The location this year was the Lawrence Cricket Grounds where the focus was once again to create wildlife corridors and expand the habitat and food trees for local native animal, especially the koala.

The day was a complete success and we were lucky to have the support once again from the Clarence Valley Council who catered the event, supplied all the mulch, water crystals, tree stakes and guards, and the time of their natural resource management Staff to prepare the planting site and assist on the day; Maclean and Minnie Water Community Nurseries for providing all the local native plants; Clarence Landcare Inc for ongoing support; Maclean Landcare volunteers for lending a hand on the day; and especially the Lawrence Public School for allowing the children to make a difference by planting the 120 trees that will provide habitat and food for our local wildlife for the future.

Pat Edwards, a longtime volunteer from the Clarence Valley area WIRES (NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc) also, generously gave her time to talk to the students about koalas and how to understand when a rescue may be required, and WIRES needs to be called. If you believe any wildlife may need rescuing, please call WIRES on - 1300 094 737

Koalas are listed as a vulnerable species in Australia. The key threatening processes include loss and fragmentation of habitat, bush fires, car strikes, dog attacks and disease. There has been increased sightings of koalas in the Lawrence area, including the remnant vegetation at the Lawrence Cricket grounds. Koalas become very vulnerable to car strikes and dog attacks when they need to move between vegetation remnants. Vegetation connectivity is a major factor for their survival.

If you would like any information on the selection of suitable local native plant species in your area for wildlife and koala food and habitat, please call the staff at Clarence Landcare on 02 6643 5009, and Clarence Valley Council on 02 6643 0200.