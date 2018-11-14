Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DOMINANT: Andrew Landenberger (71) in prime position at the start of the Classic race.
DOMINANT: Andrew Landenberger (71) in prime position at the start of the Classic race. Alistair Brightman
Sport

Landenberger, Ashby, take unassailable leads into final day

Matthew McInerney
by
14th Nov 2018 5:21 PM

SAILING: Nothing will stop heavyweight Australian icons Andrew Landenberger and Glenn Ashby when the A-Class Catamaran Australian Championships end on Thursday.

Landenberger, the 1996 Olympic silver medallist in the Tornado class alongside Mitch Booth, and America's Cup-winning skipper Ashby are ahead in the classic and open classes respectively.

They hold unassailable leads in their divisions.

 

Scott Anderson has finished second in every Classics race to date, while Ashby's three wins in four races puts him well ahead of his rivals.

The national title's final races are on Thursday, with the Sail Hervey Bay A-Cat World Championships to start Sunday.

Both men are using the national title as a training session for the worlds, where Ashby, a 10-time national champion who will add No.11 after Thursday's event, is chasing his 10th world title.

Ashby is also currently the skipper of 2017 America's Cup champions Emirates Team New Zealand.

More Stories

america's cup andrew landenberger fcsailing glenn ashby sail hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Lifeguard commended for bravery in drowning tragedy

    premium_icon Lifeguard commended for bravery in drowning tragedy

    News A LIFEGUARD has been praised by NSW Police for her role in attempting to save the life of Geoffrey Blackadder, who drowned at Wooli Beach on Boxing Day, 2016.

    Truck loses load on Pacific Highway

    Truck loses load on Pacific Highway

    Breaking Trailer dislodged at roadhouse intersection

    Lucky tram trip for man caught in terror attack

    premium_icon Lucky tram trip for man caught in terror attack

    Crime 'Hectic' scene for Clarence man who witnessed the incident

    DANGER: Extreme paddlers conquer Rainbow Falls at Gorge

    DANGER: Extreme paddlers conquer Rainbow Falls at Gorge

    eXtra Paddlers come from all over to test Gorge falls

    Local Partners