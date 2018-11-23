Landenberger in prime position for final day of worlds

SAILING: Grafton sailor Andrew Landenberger will take an almost unassailable lead into the final day of the A-Class Catamaran World Championships at Hervey Bay.

The former Olympic Games silver medallist, who is sailing alongside son Andy in the Classics division, sits more than seven points clear atop the table after finishing first across five of the six races.

If there are no more races conducted, Landenberger's worst result of a fifth placing in race four will be omitted from his final score, leaving the Grafton sailor with a perfect score for the week.

It has been a testing time for the world championships contenders, who have had to deal with consecutive lay days after winds reached beyond 30 knots on the water's surface.

Landenberger's son Andy sits just inside the top 10 finishers overall, with three race finishes inside the top 10.

Andy is the highest placed junior sailor in the event.

Landenberger is coming off an impeccable week in the boat, taking out the Australian Class-A Catamaran Classics title at Hervey Bay last week.