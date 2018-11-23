Landenberger sweeps field to claim first classic title

SAILING: An Australia sailing icon added to his long and esteemed history on the water when he became the first man to win a classics division world championship.

Andrew Landenberger, the man who got his start on the Clarence River, at Grafton on the NSW north coast, became the world champion when the Sail Hervey Bay A-Class Catamaran World Championships ended yesterday.

Landenberger recorded a perfect seven to win comfortably from Scott Anderson.

The Atlanta Olympics silver medal winner won by an easy eight points to Anderson, and Sweden's Alberto Farnesi.

"I think the downwind technique I was working on went heavily in my favour,” Landenberger said after the last race.

"I just got it right. The pressure was off aft er the first race so after that I was just having fun. The last time I (got a clean sweep) at a world championships was when I was 21 so that was a long time ago.”

Not only did Landenberger claim the first classics championship on offer, he completed the Australia-world double this past fortnight with his son Andy, who competed in the junior classics division.

Andy finished tenth overall in the world championships despite a crash ruining his last day of competition.

"I was really impressed with the way he handled himself, it was his first junior,” Landenberger said. "Unfortunately someone crashed him out there and he had a hole in his boat which made a tough day for him, but he conducted himself really well.”

The 2019 world championships will be held at Weymouth, England, in August.