Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Councillor Karen Toms talks about social business at the Yamba Australia Day Flag Raising Ceremony on January 26, 2018.
Councillor Karen Toms talks about social business at the Yamba Australia Day Flag Raising Ceremony on January 26, 2018. Caitlan Charles
Council News

WHAT RUBBISH: The 300k 'staffing issue'

19th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

COUNCILLOR Karen Toms was ruled out of order twice at the Clarence Valley Council meeting after proposing a motion to instruct general manager Ashley Lindsay to conduct an investigation into how a staff member approved a significant budget increase on the new landfill cell project without consent.

Cr Richie Williamson called the point of order on the motion, noting that it was a staffing issue, not a policy issue.

Cr Toms pushed the issue, asking why council did not receive a report on the landfill cell every two months as voted on at the October 2017 meeting.

Mr Lindsay said the matter could not be talked about in open council and it would be necessary to move into confidential session to continue.

Cr Andrew Baker put forward a motion that would bring a report back to council if there were any policy changes preventing budget over-runs.

Related Items

ashley lindsay clarence development clarence valley council clarence valley regional landfil karen toms richie williamson
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    CHALLENGING: Finding the right base for new bridge

    CHALLENGING: Finding the right base for new bridge

    News Chamber told of challenges of building Grafton bridge, but says everything is still on time.

    • 19th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Community left fuming over Angourie house decision

    Community left fuming over Angourie house decision

    Council News "This is the third incarnation of this proposal, there should be a fourth"

    • 19th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    The Radiators secret to surviving 40 years of rock and roll

    The Radiators secret to surviving 40 years of rock and roll

    Entertainment The Radiators celebrate 40 years on the road

    • 19th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Bree's blooms make the front page

    Bree's blooms make the front page

    News With a little help from some new friends, Bree's garden goes global

    • 19th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners