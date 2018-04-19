WHAT RUBBISH: The 300k 'staffing issue'

Councillor Karen Toms talks about social business at the Yamba Australia Day Flag Raising Ceremony on January 26, 2018.

Caitlan Charles

COUNCILLOR Karen Toms was ruled out of order twice at the Clarence Valley Council meeting after proposing a motion to instruct general manager Ashley Lindsay to conduct an investigation into how a staff member approved a significant budget increase on the new landfill cell project without consent.

Cr Richie Williamson called the point of order on the motion, noting that it was a staffing issue, not a policy issue.

Cr Toms pushed the issue, asking why council did not receive a report on the landfill cell every two months as voted on at the October 2017 meeting.

Mr Lindsay said the matter could not be talked about in open council and it would be necessary to move into confidential session to continue.

Cr Andrew Baker put forward a motion that would bring a report back to council if there were any policy changes preventing budget over-runs.