New choppers could be too big to land at hospital helipads

THE anticipated arrival of new, much larger Westpac LifeSaver Rescue Helicopters may cause some landing issues at Clarence Valley hospitals.

It is understood by The Daily Examiner that the Maclean District Hospital's helipad in particular will need upgrading to cope with the larger aircraft.

Responding to inquiries, Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones said an independent safety audit had been commissioned for on-site helipads in the area.

The final report is expected in coming weeks, but it is anticipated some upgrading work may be required to ensure they meet engineering and load parameters.

"The NNSW LHD is working closely with NSW Ambulance to ensure there will be no disruption to helicopter retrieval services," Mr Jones said.

"Alternative landing sites have been identified in the event they are required while remediation work is carried out on existing sites."