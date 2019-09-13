Landmark declaration for Shark Creek fire

Wooloweyah RFS members discuss starting a backburn to contain fire heading up the coast twoards the village on Monday morning

THE Rural Fire Service has declared the Shark Creek fire as being contained as of early last night.

The fire has been burning for the past two weeks in the Shark Creek area, south east towards Brooms Head and north east towards Angourie and Wooloweyah. It has burned out approximately 10900 hectares of land.

Supported by heavy plant equipment and aircraft, firefighters extensively backburned areas of the fire, gaining the upper hand late last night, and contained it.

The RFS notice said more work is still to be done to ensure the fire remains in containment lines.

Southerly winds are expected to increase, and as heavy plant equipment helps strengthen the lines, aircraft will continue to patrol for any increase in activity.

The fire escalated in the Shark Creek area on Friday, burning through the area on Saturday, and raced through Taloumbi on Sunday.

As fierce southerly winds blew, it jumped Brooms Head road, and threatened the villages of Angourie an Wooloweyah, who were showered with embers as the fire came up to the village.