Jack de Belin has been barred from an NRL return. Picture: Peter Rae
Rugby League

Landmark ruling: De Belin barred from NRL return

by Michael Carayannis
17th May 2019 4:10 PM
Jack de Belin's rugby league career is in tatters after the federal court ruled in favour of the NRL in a landmark case backing the game's no-fault standdown policy.

De Belin lost his federal court hearing today after judge Melissa Perry handed down her ruling.

The decision means the State of Origin representative won't play again until his court charge of aggravated sexual assault in company is finalised. That could be a year long process.

De Belin has pleaded not guilty.

