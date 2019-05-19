Menu
NEW STUDY: Fisheries Minister Mark Furner, centre, has announced a new study into the value of Queensland commercial fisheries. Blake Antrobus
Landmark study into commercial fisheries

19th May 2019
BDO Econsearch will conduct a two-year study to calculate the economic and social impact of Queensland commercial fisheries.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said BDO Econsearch would engage with industry bodies such as the Queensland Seafood Industry Association and the Queensland Seafood Marketers Association.

"They'll be encouraging commercial fishers to come forward and talk to researchers about their operations, including how many people they employ and their annual turnover," Mr Furner said.

He encouraged commercial fishers to take part in the surveys, which will help demonstrate their value and contribution to the community.

"From the economic data that's collected we will be able to tell how much the commercial fisheries contribute to regional economies, including how many jobs they support, and the social benefits from providing locally caught seafood," he said.

From October, the study will collect data on the 2017-18 and 2018-19 financial years.

"By March next year we should have a better understanding of how valuable commercial fisheries are to Queensland's economy and community," Mr Furner said.

