Landowner cries foul over sewage plant

FLOOD RISK: The sewer ponds which fill up during floods contain asbestos sheeting. Tim Jarrett

A NORTH St resident says a council decision to rebuild a sewage plant on North St doesn't make sense and will be a risk to the river.

After living in his riverside property for nearly 45 years, Laurie Van de Velde has seen his fair share of floods and when the last one resulted in raw sewage covering his property he knew something needed to change.

"I can't understand people wanting to spend $27m on a proposal which has serious problems with flooding and over-topping,” he said.

"When over-topping takes place it becomes a reservoir.”

Mr Van de Velde said council were ignoring a better site at Clarenza, a site which was free from the flooding risk that existed at North St. He said any significant flood would cause sewage to be flushed into the river.

He said it would also ensure the STP was far away from Corcoran Park.

The detailed concept strategy report provided to council in 2017 noted the transfer and upgrading of the Clarenza STP would provide benefits as the "spare capacity” at Clarenza would be utilised but would incur additional costs with the transfer of sewage and effluent to the site.

Due to the lower cost associated with rebuilding the North St STP, the report recommended pursuing that option, however there were lower annual costs associated with the Clarenza option.

But with the construction of the new Grafton Bridge, Mr Van de Velde said council missed a unique opportunity to incorporate a pipe alongside it.

In addition to his concerns over flood risk, Mr Van de Velde said there was over 1500 square metres of asbestos in and above the sewer ponds on North St, representing a risk to public safety.

"Since the last flood much of the asbestos sheeting has fallen into the ponds and is being dissolved by the acids.”