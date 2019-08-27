Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FLOOD RISK: The sewer ponds which fill up during floods contain asbestos sheeting.
FLOOD RISK: The sewer ponds which fill up during floods contain asbestos sheeting. Tim Jarrett
Council News

Landowner cries foul over sewage plant

TIM JARRETT
by
27th Aug 2019 11:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTH St resident says a council decision to rebuild a sewage plant on North St doesn't make sense and will be a risk to the river.

After living in his riverside property for nearly 45 years, Laurie Van de Velde has seen his fair share of floods and when the last one resulted in raw sewage covering his property he knew something needed to change.

"I can't understand people wanting to spend $27m on a proposal which has serious problems with flooding and over-topping,” he said.

"When over-topping takes place it becomes a reservoir.”

Mr Van de Velde said council were ignoring a better site at Clarenza, a site which was free from the flooding risk that existed at North St. He said any significant flood would cause sewage to be flushed into the river.

He said it would also ensure the STP was far away from Corcoran Park.

The detailed concept strategy report provided to council in 2017 noted the transfer and upgrading of the Clarenza STP would provide benefits as the "spare capacity” at Clarenza would be utilised but would incur additional costs with the transfer of sewage and effluent to the site.

Due to the lower cost associated with rebuilding the North St STP, the report recommended pursuing that option, however there were lower annual costs associated with the Clarenza option.

But with the construction of the new Grafton Bridge, Mr Van de Velde said council missed a unique opportunity to incorporate a pipe alongside it.

In addition to his concerns over flood risk, Mr Van de Velde said there was over 1500 square metres of asbestos in and above the sewer ponds on North St, representing a risk to public safety.

"Since the last flood much of the asbestos sheeting has fallen into the ponds and is being dissolved by the acids.”

clarence valley council clarenza north street north street sewage
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    BREAKING: New South Wales jail to close

    premium_icon BREAKING: New South Wales jail to close

    Breaking The state government has announced the closure of the Grafton jail complex, as fears raise over the jobs of current staff at the facility.

    • 27th Aug 2019 10:45 AM
    IN COURT: 11 people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 11 people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here's a list of people appearing in Grafton court today, August 27

    FRIGHTENING: Car becomes airborne in busy CBD carpark

    premium_icon FRIGHTENING: Car becomes airborne in busy CBD carpark

    News Two people hospitalised following their terrifying ordeal

    New jail creates right path to student growth

    premium_icon New jail creates right path to student growth

    Education Principal sees positive flavour in 25-year masterplan